Jamal Khashoggi’s Body Was Drained Of All Blood Before Medical Expert Dismembered Him, New Report Claims

Jamal Khashoggi’s body was brought to a sink and drained of blood immediately after he was murdered so he could be more easily dismembered, a gruesome new report claims.

The murder of the Washington Post journalist has still been shrouded in some mystery as his body has never been found, but a new report from Turkey’s Hurriyet Daily News claims that one of the members of the team of Saudi agents that killed Khashoggi had a very detailed plan to dismember and dispose of the body.

The report claimed that Dr. Salah al-Tubaigy, who serves as the head of the Saudi Scientific Council of Forensics, worked quickly to make sure that Khashoggi’s body would be easily disposed.

“Khashoggi’s body was undressed. Tubaigy drew blood from his veins and let it flow into the bathroom sink. It was also Tubaigy who dismembered the body,” the report noted. “Tubaigy was trained in forensics at the University of Glasgow, and a short while ago he had introduced his own project at a seminar in Australia, which was about a mobile autopsy device,” the newspaper added.

There had already been previous reports of Dr. Salah al-Tubaigy’s involvement in the murder. The Middle East Eye had reported that the doctor started to cut up Khashoggi’s body while the journalist was still alive, and he put on headphones to drown out the noise.

“When I do this job, I listen to music. You should do [that] too,” Tubaigy was recorded as saying, a source told the London-based news outlet.

The report went on to note that the doctor had been noted for his ability to conduct seven-minute autopsies to conform with Muslim standards, and that Khashoggi’s death and dismemberment took a total of only seven minutes.

The Saudi Arabian government has offered a series of changing explanations after initially denying any involvement in Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, saying that he left the consulate. The Saudis later claimed he died in a fist fight before finally admitting that he was killed in a premeditated murder. The government is now pushing back on reports that Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman personally ordered Jamal Khashoggi to be murdered.

France says that it has imposed sanctions, including travel bans, on 18 Saudi citizens linked to the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and says more could follow depending on results of an investigation, according to Reuters.

The Saudi Arabian government has faced international pushback after Jamal Khashoggi’s murder, with several countries instituting tighter sanctions. But the United States has been more hesitant to act, with President Donald Trump saying he does not want to put Saudi investments into the United States at risk.