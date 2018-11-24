NBA Rumors: Suns Could Offer Dragan Bender, Josh Jackson, And T.J. Warren For John Wall, Per ‘Bleacher Report’

Should the Phoenix Suns pursue John Wall?

Since the 2018 NBA offseason, the Phoenix Suns have been active on the trade market, searching for a starting-caliber point guard. After dealing Brandon Knight to the Houston Rockets, the Suns are left with three inexperienced floor generals — Ellie Okobo, Isaiah Canaan, and De’Anthony Melton — which forced them to use Devin Booker as their starting point guard.

The Suns have inquired about Terry Rozier’s availability via trade, but the Boston Celtics showed no interest in trading their backup point guard. Luckily for the Suns, a superstar point guard is currently available on the trade market: John Wall of the Washington Wizards. After an altercation involving four players and Coach Scott Brooks, the Wizards have made everyone on their roster available in trade discussions, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report recently created multiple trade scenarios involving the Wizards. In the proposed trade deal that will send John Wall to Phoenix, Favale suggested that the Suns could offer a package including Dragan Bender, Josh Jackson, T.J. Warren, and a 2020 second-round pick. In return, the Suns will be receiving Wall and Kelly Oubre, Jr. from the Wizards. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

“Defaulting to the Suns isn’t idiotproof logic. They have a vacancy at point guard, but a 28-year-old about to earn supermax money doesn’t fit the timeline of the Western Conference’s worst team. Then again, the Suns have not exactly spent the past few months emphasizing their rebuild. Trevor Ariza, 33, is second on the team in minutes per game, and they waived Shaquille Harrison to make room for the 38-year-old Jamal Crawford. Trading for an All-Star probably on the decline would be right up owner Robert Sarver’s alley.”

The Wizards have reportedly fined John Wall for cursing at head coach Scott Brooks during a recent practice. What did he say? "F— you." Well then. https://t.co/6BrrVoAbuj — For The Win (@ForTheWin) November 20, 2018

Despite expressing their desire to contend for the NBA title, the Suns remain as one of the worst teams in the 2018-19 NBA season. In order to earn a playoff spot in the deep Western Conference, the Suns need at least one legitimate NBA superstar to pair with the face of the franchise, Devin Booker. The potential acquisition of John Wall will not only immediately address the Suns’ point guard problem, but it will also tremendously improve their offense, which currently ranks No. 28 in the league, scoring 100.9 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

However, trading for John Wall proves to be a huge gamble for the Suns. Aside from the valuable trade assets that they will be needing to give up to the Wizards, Wall no longer fits in Booker’s timeline. Also, his massive contract extension that is set to kick in next season will greatly affect the Suns’ salary cap flexibility for the next couple of years.