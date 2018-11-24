Top 5 Dyson Black Friday 2018 Deals You Can Still Score This Holiday Shopping Season

One item that becomes a hot commodity every Black Friday is the Dyson brand of vacuum cleaners. Touted by customers as the best brands out there, savvy shoppers can usually score a nice deal during the holiday season if they take some time to do some searching.

While some retailers limit their Black Friday Dyson sales to just early blockbuster hours or similar small shopping windows with highly-limited inventory available, there are still some options available for shoppers who might be getting a bit of a late start.

Costco members can snag the Dyson V8 Animal+ Cordfree Stick Vacuum for $100 off the regular price. One does have to be a Costco member to take advantage of this deal, but it’s not necessarilly difficult to make up for the membership price for those seeking significant deals like this one.

Amazon has the Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Ball Animal 2 in purple available for $200 off its regular price. Rather than pay $499.99 for this highly rated new release, it can be purchased for $299.

Another retailer definitely worth checking out this Black Friday shopping season is Best Buy. The electronics retailer currently has several Dyson vacuum models available at prices discounted around $150 each.

A new era for vacuuming. Discover the technology that’s led James Dyson to stop developing corded vacuums. pic.twitter.com/3uPXCxzfgB — Dyson (@Dyson) March 13, 2018

Walmart is another potentially great option, as they also have numerous Dyson models marked perfectly for the holiday season. For example, the Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum is currently priced at $344.99, down from $599.00. There’s also a more moderately priced bagless Dyson marked down to $179.00, normally retailing for $279.00.

Don’t overlook Target as an option either. They also have the Dyson Ball Animal 2 priced at $299.99, and it is currently still in stock. In addition, they are featuring the Dyson Ball Multifloor 2 Upfright Vacuum in yello for $249.99, regularly priced $399.99.

If you’re in the market for a vacuum, but you are open to brands that might not come with that iconic Dyson name, there are great options available. The iRobot Roomba has sale prices available on Amazon, as does the Ecovacs Deebot Robot Vacuum. Other brands like Hoover, Bissell, and Black and Decker have deals available throughout the Black Friday shopping window for their models too.

While many Black Friday shoppers are keen to find televisions, electronic games, and smart home gadgets marked down significantly during this notorious shopping weekend, Dyson vacuums and other top-notch brands are also a popular item to snatch up while the prices are marked down. Luckily, it looks like there are still some very attractive deals available for those looking to upgrade their vacuum this holiday season.