Top Five Items To Get From Target Before Black Friday Runs Out

Time is running out for Black Friday deals.

Black Friday 2018 is nearly over and time is running out to get the great deals from Target. There are plenty of great deals to be had in the few hours left until the biggest shopping day of the year ends. Plus, anybody who spends more than $50 gets a valuable 20 percent off coupon to use at Target from November 27 through December 8.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max is a good deal. Target’s Black Friday deal gives buyers a $250 gift card to use on future purchases. However, be aware that this bargain also comes with a 24-month contract, which may put a damper on some would be buyers’ excitement.

For those looking for gifts in the more affordable range, the Google Home Mini is $25, which is a 50 percent savings. Buy two, and knock two presents off the list and receive that great 20 percent off coupon, too. Plus, with a simple “Hey Google” users receive voiced answers to most of their burning questions, which may be “hey Google what’s the weather like?” However, the handiness and price of this smart home device cannot be beaten.

Shoppers who are thinking ahead to new year’s resolutions for 2019 might be interested in Target’s fabulous Black Friday sale on the Fitbit Charge 3. For a bit more time, the fitness tracker is available for $119.95, which is a savings of $30. With two colors to choose from — Rose Gold/Gray and Graphite/Black — means this gift works for almost everybody. Plus, the water-resistant wearable gives text, phone, and app alerts in addition to tracking exercise, heart rate, and sleep.

The Crock-Pot 6 Qt 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker is also a must-buy at $49.99, which is $25 off. It’s a pressure cooker, which is among the hottest kitchen items right now. The multi-cooker makes a great, convenient meal that allows for planning ahead on busy days because it can cook a meal in an hour. It even comes with a recipe book, steaming rack, and serving spoon.

Finally, for those who love streaming TV and movies, the Roku Ultra Streaming Player is a great Black Friday deal at 50 percent off. It usually retails for $99.99, but during the big day-after-Thanksgiving sale, it’s marked down to $49.99. Users will love binge-watching Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video in stunning 4K and HDR clarity. Wrap it up or keep it for yourself.

While Christmas shopping and purchasing holiday gifts isn’t late at this point in the season, the time for Black Friday deals is running out. Shoppers who miss these may not find the same bargains on Cyber Monday.