‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Sharon Is Blindsided By Nick And Phyllis

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, November 26 bring a day full of absolute shocks for residents of Genoa City.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) issues a threat, according to She Knows Soaps. In fact, Victoria takes a page from Victor’s (Eric Braeden) playbook (he’d be so proud) and tells Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) that she’ll pin J.T.’s murder on her. Victoria surprises Tessa at her apartment under the guise of bringing a gift for Mariah (Camryn Grimes).

Tessa keeps up some bravado, but ultimately, she realizes she’s in over her head especially given the fact that she blackmailed the Fab Four and has a sketchy past. Plus, Victoria manages to paint a convincing picture of why Tessa may have ended up killing J.T., and she leaves Tessa rattled. In an incredible shock, Victoria even knows about Tessa’s teddy bear ruse. In the end, Tessa is left without any footage to back up her claims, or at least that’s what Victoria hopes.

Meanwhile, Jack (Peter Bergman) receives a surprise courtesy of Kerry (Alice Hunter). They enjoy some wine and swap their life stories with each other, and things seem quite comfortable between the two of them. No doubt, Jack hopes to remedy his dry spell of late in the form of Kerry, the chemist.

However, Kerry leaves Jack stunned because she goes with just a text when he steps away to get some more wine. After all their flirting, he’s quite surprised that she calls a car and leaves citing a big day at work the next morning. Now, what can Jack do? Plus, what does Kerry have in her past that pulls her away from the romantic evening so abruptly?

Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) has a run-in with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) — at Nick’s house. Yikes! Sharon stops by to drop off something for Faith, and she cannot believe her eyes when she spots a shirtless Nick and a t-shirted Phyllis in the house together. She puts two and two together and realizes that Nick wasted little time in shacking up with Phyllis after Sharon dumped him at the altar.

As much as she wishes it didn’t, the details of Nick and Phyllis’s love life cut her deeply. Unfortunately for Nick, though, he’s also quite agitated that Sharon finds out like that. His attitude leaves Phyllis wondering if he made a mistake asking her to move in, and while he denies it, things may already start to go south for Phyllis and Nick’s relationship.

As for Sharon, she and Billy (Jason Thompson) bond yet again over their duel heartache.