Justin Bieber Says That ‘Relationships Are Hard’ As He Celebrates First Thanksgiving As A Married Man

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin now have their first Thanksgiving as a married couple under their belts.

According to Justin’s Instagram page, he, Hailey, and their two families spent the holidays together. Though Bieber’s post did not come on actual Thanksgiving, he told fans that he wanted to wish them a Happy “late” Turkey Day. In the photo that was shared by Bieber, fans can see a number of trees in what appears to be a forest that has snow cover on the ground. Bieber did not specifically tell fans where he and his new wife spent the holidays, but it seems as though it may have been in Justin’s home country of Canada.

“Happy late thanksgiving to everyone. First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together,” Bieber wrote. “Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how! Every day is a learning process, trying to be more like him, patient, kind, selfless, boy I got a long way! But gods grace is sufficient!”

So far, Justin’s 102 million plus Instagram followers have already given the post a lot of traffic with over 2.8 million likes in addition to 29,000-plus comments. Some fans wished Justin the best in his first year of marriage while countless others simply wanted to comment and say that they’re big fans of his.

“I am so extremely happy for you two. I bet your parents are so glad. Been a fan of Steven for a few years.”

“Happy Thanksgiving and happy early Christmas,” another wrote.

“Congratulations, dear! Now keep your family happy by your own. I know u have the capability,” one more commented.

And Thanksgiving is not the only thing that the pair have been celebrating in recent days. As the Inquisitr shared, Hailey celebrated her 22nd birthday on November 22 and Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, shared a video of the birthday festivities on her Instagram story. In the cute video, Bieber walks toward Hailey with a huge, white sheet cake in his hands. As he walked toward his wife, Hailey can be heard giggling.

The couple then exchange a few other words to each other that cannot be heard by fans and then Justin playfully shoves Hailey Baldwin’s head into the sheet cake. But Hailey didn’t seem to mind because after that, she playfully plants a kiss on Justin’s lips even with a face full of frosting.

Hopefully the pair have many more celebrations together in the coming years.