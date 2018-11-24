‘Back To The Future’ Voted Most Wanted Film Remake, But Many Fans Really Don’t Want It

Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter, in partnership with Morning Consult, published the results of a poll asking which popular movie franchises should be remade. The Back to the Future franchise came out on top, with 71 percent of 2,201 surveyed Americans stating they would choose this remake over any other film series, according to the official report.

The Back to the Future series, which featured three parts between 1985 and 1990, topped hit franchises like Pixar’s Toy Story and Universal’s Jurassic Park, which received 69 and 67 percent of votes, respectively.

Back To The Future was also voted as most closely followed by the public. Fifty-four percent of those surveyed said that they watched the entire series, while only 36 percent said they have closely followed the Star Wars series.

“There’s a strong consumer demand for movie reboots and sequels, which spells good news for movie studios looking to capitalize on that nostalgic feeling,” Tyler Sinclair, Morning Consult’s vice president, said about the results.

Despite the success of the franchise in the survey, several Back to the Future fans took to social media to express how much they disagree with the idea of a remake. Most claimed that the films should never be tampered with because they are already so good.

Don't you dare. I mean it, the whole back to the future trilogy is perfect. Leave it alone. pic.twitter.com/aaOyZmGCSA — Rob Walker (@llamedos77) November 22, 2018

“Hard pass. The first movie cannot be improved,” one Twitter user wrote.

“This is the only perfect thing left in the world,” another said.

Some said that, if anything, perhaps another installment of the franchise would be acceptable, but never a remake.

Concerned fans need not worry, because the Back to the Future stars have already said that a reboot isn’t very likely to happen, according to NME. Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly), Thomas Wilson (Biff Tannen), Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown), and Lea Thompson (Lorraine McFly) gathered at Fan Expo Boston in August, where they discussed a potential remake during a Q&A.

“Basically, I think America is saying, ‘Come on they’ve wrecked every other franchise with bad sequels, why not this one?'” Wilson joked during the Q&A.

Fox revealed that if series co-creator Bob Gale didn’t see it ever happening, then it probably wouldn’t, calling Gale the “gatekeeper” of the franchise. Back To The Future‘s director Robert Zemekis has also insisted in the past that there will never be a remake, or even any further installments.

“I’m fairly surprised people want to see more Back to the Future, not the least of which is because director Robert Zemeckis basically said there’d be another film over his dead body. Nostalgia is a powerful thing,” deputy editor of genre culture blog io9 Jill Jill Pantozzi told The Hollywood Reporter.