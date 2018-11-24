Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Moving To Windsor Castle, Not Kensington Palace, Rumors Of ‘Tension With William’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided not to move into the vacant apartment next to William and Kate in Kensington Palace, and The Sun reports that decision is a result of tension between the royal brothers. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live with their children (Charlotte, George, and Louis) in Kensington Palace. Following the recent completion of the vacated apartment next to theirs, royal watchers have been awaiting the newlywed Harry and Meghan moving in. It seems, however, that they will move instead to a cottage gifted to them by Harry and William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Frogmore Cottage is a 10-bedroom home located on the grounds of Windsor Castle. It is currently undergoing and multi-million dollar remodel in preparation for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the birth of their first child in the spring of 2019. They are currently living in a two-bedroom/one-bathroom cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace. The intention originally was for Harry and Meghan to move out of the Kensington Palace cottage and into the palace apartment next to William and Kate. Recent tension between brothers Harry and William, however, caused a change in plans, and Harry and Meghan are now expected to build their life with their new child in Frogmore Cottage. The couple reportedly wants to “strike out on their own.” The move will happen sometime next year.

Could Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Give Their Baby One of These Names? https://t.co/Xr1uZsJWAY pic.twitter.com/uogFu11llA — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) November 23, 2018

In addition to its 10 bedrooms, Frogmore Cottage also will include a nursery for Harry and Meghan’s baby. It’s also a special place for the couple as it was the location of their wedding reception in May. The Mirror reports that a royal source explained the situation.

“Harry and Meghan want to move, and need more space, but they don’t want to live next door to William and Catherine. They will soon have separate offices and separate lives, so it would make sense for them to live farther afield. There is no reason why their London home has to be at Kensington Palace. There are plenty of other options, including using their own money to buy their own place.”

The Hollywood Gossip reports that one source has suggested that Harry and Meghan’s decision may also simply be a sign of each of the brothers growing and maturing, each with his own family, which demands they create their own lives.