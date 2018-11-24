Neighbor Of Woman Who Allegedly Killed & Cooked Her Lover Says She Smelled A ‘Strange Odor’ Of Grilled Meat

The neighbor of the Moroccan woman who allegedly killed and cooked her lover recently said during the investigation that she smelled a “strange odor” and could hear the chopping machine in her apartment while the horrifying incident was taking place.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the neighbor reported that four days after the alleged culprit moved to the house, she could hear a chopping machine at 3 a.m.

“There was a strange stinking smell mixed with that of the grill. What surprised me was the continued sound and the long-lasting smell which continued for a few days.”

She explained that she even had to stop going to the yard because of the strange odor, and her family only realized what had happened after the police brought in police dogs and discovered the crime.

“Then I informed the police about the mincing sound and the smell,” she said.

According to prosecutors, the incident happened in an Al Ain home, in the United Arab Emirates, where an unnamed Moroccan woman allegedly killed her boyfriend of seven years when he revealed his plans to marry someone else, the Daily Mail report detailed.

As earlier reported by the Inquisitr, authorities said that in order to hide the traces of her crime, she cut up the body of her lover and minced the remains in a blender before cooking it into machboos, a traditional spicy meat and rice dish of Bahrain similar to Biryani. She then served the dish to Pakistani workers near her home.

Ruslan Grumble / Shutterstock

Her attorney denied the claims, but per the Daily Mail report, police said that they found “two fingers and a tooth which the woman had dropped while trying to dispose off the remains.”

Earlier in the week, a man reported to the police that his brother was missing. He went to the couple’s home to look for him, but the woman claimed that she had kicked the victim out and denied knowing about his whereabouts.

Per the Mail, reports in the Moroccan media quoted the brother as saying that “police found a human tooth inside the woman’s blender.” According to the Abu Dhabi-based newspaper The National, DNA tests confirmed that the tooth belonged to the man and his girlfriend was consequently arrested.

Upon interrogation, the woman revealed that she killed him in a moment of “insanity,” and said that she made the terrifying move out of revenge as she had been financially supporting the man for years.

The woman’s next court hearing is on December 31 where 24 witnesses will testify to the murder, the report said.