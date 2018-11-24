‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Ashley Sends Jack A Strong Message

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, November 23, brings an unhappy Thanksgiving to most of Genoa City as fights erupt throughout the town. Plus, Victoria goes rogue on the J.T. coverup.

Jack (Peter Bergman) informed Traci (Beth Maitland), Billy (Jason Thompson), Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) that he invited Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to come home to celebrate the holiday. He still felt that there was a chance their sister would return from Paris and join the Abbott family table.

Meanwhile, Kerry (Alice Hunter) joined the family, and at first, Dina (Marla Adams) didn’t love her, but eventually, Kerry brought her around, and Dina might just be her biggest fan. Unfortunately, Jack heard from Ashley, and she did not come back home for Thanksgiving. Instead, she sent a press release for her new My Beauty products, which left Jack brokenhearted. However, Kerry managed to cheer him up by revealing how she planned to beat Ashley at her own game and make sure that Jabot ends up on top in the end.

Meanwhile, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) showed up at Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) demanding Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) get Victor (Eric Braeden) out there to talk to him as soon as possible. The problem was that Victor was still out of town on an extended business trip. Rey eventually gave up and left, and Nikki and Victoria discussed their Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) problem.

Then, Nick (Joshua Morrow) showed up with Christian and Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and she had her cell phone out. Faith spilled the beans about Nick and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) moving in together to become a big Genoa City power couple. Right then, Billy (Jason Thompson) arrived, and he and Nick sparred verbally for a bit, which made for some awkward holiday moments.

At Crimson Lights, Sharon (Sharon Case), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Tessa worked to create a special holiday meal for Genoa City’s homeless. When Tessa left them alone for a moment, Mariah let her mom know how difficult it was to keep up the facade with Tessa after only one day. Then, the three women talked about what they’re thankful for this year, and Mariah was awkward with “love” and “lattes” as her list.

At Rey’s, he’s shocked to see Arturo (Jason Canela), but Lola (Sasha Calle) had convinced him to show up and have dinner as a family. Eventually, they all grabbed food and headed downstairs to help a shocked Sharon provide a meal for the homeless. Abby showed up to help too. Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) got jealous when she saw Rey complimenting Sharon on her well-run operation. Later Rey and Mia argued at home.

Finally, Victoria showed up at Tessa’s to confront her. Inquisitr‘s Y&R spoilers indicate that Victoria takes a page from her father’s playbook when dealing with Tessa.