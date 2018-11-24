‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Darci Lynne Farmer To Star In A Christmas Special For NBC

Enjoy a holiday program filled with some of your favorite puppets and performers!

When she was just 12-years-old, ventriloquist and singer Darci Lynne Farmer was crowned the winner of Season 12 of America’s Got Talent in 2017. Now that she has reached the ripe old age of 14, NBC has given the talented teen her very own holiday special.

The hour-long program, Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas, will feature Farmer showing viewers how her family celebrates the holiday in her native Oklahoma. She will also be taking the stage to sing and voice some of her famous puppets, and a couple of guest stars will drop by to help round out the show’s content.

Additionally, the four judges who helped launch her successful career — AGT‘s Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Heidi Klum — will make appearances.

“It’s been such an amazing year for me since winning America’s Got Talent,” Farmer gushed to TV Insider.

“I’ve been touring the country and have met so many great people. And now I’m so happy and excited to have my own NBC holiday special! I can’t wait for everyone to see how my family celebrates Christmas in Oklahoma, and I’m so honored to have Kristin Chenoweth, Toby Keith, Hunter Hayes, and the amazing Pentatonix celebrate with me this year.”

Chris Haston / NBC

Actress and singer Chenoweth, who is also from Oklahoma, will reportedly perform the classic song “What a Wonderful World”; country singer Hayes will perform his brand-new holiday single, “This Christmas,” for the first time on television; and a cappella quintet Pentatonix will surely add their unique touch to the show.

Country musician Keith, another fellow Oklahoman, takes Farmer to visit his OK Kids Korral, a facility in Oklahoma City where children with cancer and their families stay while receiving treatment at nearby hospitals. The two stars get to meet some of the brave kids battling cancer and try their best to cheer them up.

The AGT winner’s famous puppets — including Petunia the rabbit, Oscar the mouse, and sarcastic old lady Edna — will surely get a lot of screen time, and violinist and former Dancing With the Stars contestant Lindsey Stirling gets to play her instrument while Farmer sings.

Chris Haston / NBC

Meanwhile, the young star is currently touring the United States on the “Darci Lynne and Friends Live” jaunt. She has shows in California, Texas, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Utah slated until December 22. Then, in mid-January, Farmer will start another leg of the tour, hitting many other cities through May. Visit DarciLynne.com for more information.

And, starting on Monday, January 7, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farmer will return to the AGT stage as a contestant on the spinoff series America’s Got Talent: The Champions. On the NBC show, she will face off against winners and finalists from past seasons of the US series and other countries from all around the globe. Farmer will be vying for the World Champion title.

Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas premieres on Tuesday, December 11, at 9 p.m. on NBC.