Black Friday Promotions Your Favorite Celebrities Got Behind

A few of your favorite celebrities managed to fit in some entrepreneurial activities between enjoying Thanksgiving festivities and shopping the day after. The holiday time involved the famous ones getting behind their brands and working to make their merchandise available online for their many fans during Black Friday 2018.

Some of the items the celebrities made available online are discounted in honor of Black Friday and one, in particular, isn’t. However, it’s very affordable and proceeds are going to a good cause.

Kylie Jenner: Kylie Cosmetics

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner’s activities on the day after Thanksgiving were all about making a mirror selfie to promote her huge Black Friday sale at Kylie Cosmetics. The TV personality discussed Double Trouble, a red chestnut lip color she’s wearing on her Instagram stories to promote the Black Friday sale.

Double Trouble is a trending product and part of a four-piece lip set that is Kim Kardashian and Kylie’s second collaboration. The Black Friday sale at Kylie Cosmetics runs until Saturday at 12 p.m.

Leonardo DiCaprio: Ape Conservation Apparel

Environmentally conscious actor Leonardo DiCaprio used social media the day after Thanksgiving to persuade his 27 million-plus fans on Instagram to shop his brand of ape conservation apparel at Represent. The campaign supports the “Don’t Let Them Disappear” initiative, and The limited edition T-shirt is available for only three more days.

The proceeds will support the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation’s ape conservation work, which funds protection for apes and their habitats. According to Represent, “the benefiting organizations, including the Jane Goodall Institute, protect ape species around the globe.”

Ariana Grande: CLOUD Eau de Parfum

Between cutting off her ponytail and rocking her new and sexy blonde hairstyle in the sultry photo below, Ariana Grande took to social media to remind her fans to pick up her new ClOUD fragrance while they were out shopping for the holidays, according to Refinery 29.

Fragrance notes for the “Thank U, Next” singer’s perfume include lavender, pear, and bergamot on top, coconut, praline and vanilla orchid at the heart, and cashmere at the base.

Kim Kardashian West: KKW Beauty

Kim Kardashian West reportedly went bicycle riding on the day of Black Friday. Before she did that, she slashed prices of her makeup sitewide on KKW Beauty, including some of her powder contour & highlighting kits that won Allure‘s Best of Beauty Award for 2018.

Everything from her Flashing Lights loose powder to her Peach Creme lipsticks are 30-50 percent off for online shoppers until Saturday at 12 p.m.