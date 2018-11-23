Katherine Schwarzenegger And Chris Pratt Relationship Heating Up: Pair Spotted Holding Hands On Thanksgiving

Things appear to be getting pretty serious between Katherine Schwarzenegger and beau Chris Pratt.

In recent weeks, the pair has been spending a lot of time together and the Thanksgiving holiday was no exception. According to E! Online, Chris and Katherine made a day out of their Turkey Day with a jam-packed schedule. In the morning, the couple was spotted hiking with Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver, and were holding hands along the way.

Later in the day, the couple headed to watch Katherine’s brothers, Christopher and Patrick Schwarzenegger, play football with friends in a park. The pair appeared to be super casual with Katherine in shiny black leggings; a black, white, and green zip-up sweatshirt; and a baseball cap. The 29-year-old was rocking minimal makeup as she wore her hair back in a low ponytail. She completed her look with a pair of black sneakers.

Pratt looked equally as comfy and casual in a navy blue graphic T-shirt along with a pair of black dry-fit athletic shorts and grey sneakers. Like his counterpart, he also sported a baseball cap. In many of the photos, the couple looked to be smitten with one another, holding hands and smiling at one another.

And a source close to the pair recently dished that despite the fact that the pair have not been dating for too long, there are a lot of people around them who feel they are a perfect match and are rooting for them to get engaged.

“Everything seems to click with them and works. They have the same values, lifestyle and priorities.”

The source also dished that Katherine is really good with Chris’ son, Jack Pratt, whom he shared with ex-wife Anna Faris.

“From the moment they met, it just seemed different for Katherine. This is definitely the most serious relationship she has had,” the same source shared.

As the Inquisitr shared last week, Chris and Anna just finalized their divorce last month. The two agreed to joint custody of their only son and it was also reported that they had a pre-nuptial agreement, which helped them to divvy property and other assets. It’s reported that the pair are still on good terms, despite the split.

As fans of the couple know, Chris and Anna shocked fans in August of 2017, announcing that they would be separating after nine years of marriage together.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” the statement read. “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

Chris was the one who ended up filing the divorce papers in December, citing “irreconcilable differences.”