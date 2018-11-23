Kardashian Family Disappointed That Khloe Spent Thanksgiving With Tristan Instead Of Them Per ‘HL’

This year marked Khloe Kardashian’s third Thanksgiving in a row with Tristan Thompson and her family isn’t too thrilled about it.

As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, Khloe and her daughter, True Thompson, elected to spend Thanksgiving as a family in Cleveland with Tristan Thompson. On her Instagram account, Kardashian posted a few photos and videos from her visit including the beautiful table set up. Some photos of the desert spread included pies, cupcakes, donuts, and cookies.

And while Khloe was all the way in Cleveland, her family was celebrating Turkey Day in California together. According to the Hollywood Life, it “wasn’t an option” for Khloe and True to spend Thanksgiving away from Tristan. A source close to the family says that Khloe’s new tradition is spending Turkey Day with Tristan but her family isn’t too thrilled about it.

“They were still very disappointed though. They let her know loud and clear that they wanted her to be in California with them for the holiday, but Khloe stuck to her guns. She wanted to be with Tristan, especially because this was True’s first Thanksgiving.”

The same source goes on to say that Khloe felt “strongly” that she should spend the holidays with her little family all together and she didn’t want to leave Tristan in Cleveland all alone. And with his NBA game schedule, it was not possible for Tristan to head to California and spend the day with the Kardashian klan, though the source says that he was invited to take part in the festivities.

But, as the Inquisitr shared earlier today, despite Tristan being invited to have Thanksgiving with the them, Khloe’s family is still not over the fact that Tristan cheated on Khloe. The whole cheating scandal is currently playing out on the current season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and while the family understand that True needs to spend time with her dad, they don’t have much love for Thompson.

“Khloe’s family can’t stand Tristan. They understand that Khloé wants True to spend time with Tristan and are supportive of that. There is not much love for Tristan any more.”

As fans know, videos of Tristan cheating went viral on the internet just before Khloe was set to give birth to the couple’s first child. Right now, the pair is reportedly trying to make their relationship work but things are rocky. The Good American founder also has broken her silence on the scandal on KUWTK, telling her social media followers why she let Tristan be present for True’s birth.

“Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as they possibly can,” she shared.

Fans can only wonder if Khloe and True will also spend Christmas in Cleveland…