WWF/WWE Legend Gets Paid In Advance And No Shows Event In Canada

Once your career is done in the ring, it's smart to keep good relationships outside of it.

For many years, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake stood high on the roster in WWF/WWE as he was a good friend of the immortal Hulk Hogan. After leaving the company, he went to WCW for a long time and spent time in many different gimmicks and wrestling under various names. Now, the 61-year-old Beefcake, real name Ed Leslie, is doing appearances around the world, but he recently no-showed in Canada and it doesn’t look too good on him.

Making matters worse is that he no-showed the event even after being paid in full.

Canadian Wrestling Elite is a promotion that has really started making a good name for itself and it even expanded into the United States this year. Earlier in 2018, it had a show in Minnesota to try and gain more attention and fans on both sides of the border.

CWE is known for bringing in local wrestling talent and having a legend or two appear on the card as well. In Minnesota, it was Arn Anderson, and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake was scheduled to be their legend at a recent show in Canada.

As reported by BodySlam, though, Beefcake ended up no-showing the event and that is after they had already paid him to appear. The fans who attended the event didn’t have to go without a big name, though, as Jimmy Jacobs stepped up and filled in for the former WWF superstar.

Impact Wrestling

Jimmy Jacobs has a long career in professional wrestling which has taken him from Ring of Honor to WWE to Impact Wrestling and a lot of places on the independent circuit. He was more than happy to step up for CWE and fill in when Brutus Beefcake didn’t show up.

And a special thanks to Brutus Beefcake for getting paid up front then skipping out on the last few days of the tour, thereby allowing me to fill in as a last minute replacement and have a blast these past three days returning to @CWECanada https://t.co/LQojTcOz1E — The Zombie Princess (@JimmyJacobsX) November 22, 2018

As of this writing, Beefcake hasn’t made any comment as to why he missed the event in Canada or if he will be giving their money back.

In the last decade, Beefcake has only wrestled a handful of matches here and there for various promotions. His run in WCW as the Booty Man and the Disciple was one that went really well, especially during his time in the nWo, but it was his WWF/WWE tenure that made him really popular.

Beefcake recently did an interview with the CBC where he spoke of his time training with Hulk Hogan, life after the ring, and how wrestling affects a person’s life.

“The wrestling business is a very, very tough life. One in about a hundred million guys ever really make it, and that’s pretty poor odds, if you ask me. Chase your dreams, man, go after them, do what you gotta do. But you also gotta be logical and smart about this, too.”

Jimmy Jacobs was honored and happy to step in and appear at events for Canadian Wrestling Elite even though he was not their first choice. Making sure that the world of professional wrestling is respected, Jacobs had no issues appearing for the promotion. Unfortunately, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake decided to no-show the event despite having already been paid upfront for his appearance.