Stephen Curry Involved In Highway Accident In Oakland, His Car Hit Two Different Times

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was involved in a car accident early on Friday morning while traveling west on Highway 24 on the Oakland side of the Caldecott Tunnel in Oakland, California.

As reported by ABC 7 News, Curry’s vehicle was hit twice in the accident.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Curry was driving in his black Porsche sedan when the driver of a silver Lexus lost control of their vehicle. The Lexus made an unsafe lane change, and hit Curry’s vehicle in the process. The basketballer pulled off to the center median after the collision, and 10 minutes later, while he was still stopped on the center median, another driver lost control of their vehicle, this time a black Honda, and veered into Curry’s Porsche.

Curry’s Porsche sustained damage in the double collision, but fortunately there were no major injuries from the accidents, and Curry remained unharmed despite being hit twice.

California Highway Patrol stated that everyone involved was wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collisions, and added that the poor weather conditions likely contributed to the Lexus and Honda driver’s losing control of their vehicles.

Curry took to Twitter to tell his fans that he was unharmed in the accident, writing, “Don’t need any reminders but All the Time God is Great and God is Great all the time! Appreciate all the texts.”

Curry is currently still busy nursing a left groin injury that has kept him out of the game since November 8. He was not touted to play on Friday night for the Warriors in their fixture against Portland Trail Blazers. The basketballer will also be missing Saturday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

In the meantime, Curry has been undergoing physiotherapy and individual workouts in an effort to try and speed up the healing process, and to make sure he gets game fit for as soon as his injury has healed completely. The Warriors are hopeful that he will be back on the floor as soon as possible. Draymond Green and Alfonzo McKinnie are also currently on the injuries list for Warriors.

The team is headed into Friday’s game on the back of an unfortunate losing streak, with four out of four losses in recent weeks, a first for the Steve Kerr era. The Warriors are hopeful that the tides will turn back in their favor once Curry and Green return to the fold.