Nina Dobrev Rocks Tiny Sports Bra & Shows Off Curves & Insane Abs In Latest Instagram Pic

Nina Dobrev took to Instagram to show off her insane abs in a killer black sports bra and an attitude to match.

The Canadian actress, who is best known for her role as Elena Gilbert on the CW’s hit series The Vampire Diaries, flaunted athleisure wear which clung to her body like a second skin. The upload has Dobrev sporting an outfit from Reebok’s new range. The ripped actress is one of Reebok’s ambassadors and the photo makes it clear why she has been chosen to represent their iconic brand.

Dobrev was wearing Reebok’s new Pure Move Bra. The bra has a v-shaped neckline, thick straps, and the elasticated underband rested firmly on Dobrev’s breastbone. The 29-year-old also donned black cycling pants with a white print on the side. Nina was posing as if she was taking her white jacket off.

Of course, the pose only emphasized her toned physique. From her muscular arms to her taut stomach muscles and lean thighs, Dobrev is the epitome of health and strength. She stared into the distance with a determined expression on her face, which set the mood for the snap perfectly. She also expressed that exact sentiment when she captioned the photo stating that nothing would hold her back with the support of the bra that she was wearing.

Nina wore her signature dark locks in a side path. Her sun-streaked hair kissed the top of her shoulders and appeared to be tousled by the wind. She wore a smoky dark eye and a natural brown lip color. Bronzer and blush defined her strong cheekbones.

Nina Dobrev seems to be standing on top of a building in the photo. Behind her a stunning panoramic view of city life attests to the fact that buildings can also be beautiful.

Nina’s 16.4 million strong fan base think that she’s the one who is beautiful. Her followers gushed about the star’s physique and praised her dedication to her fitness regime.

“And where can I get your body? I will swap you for mine lol.” “Nothing holds you back… not even vampires? Or a very long slumber?” “You look absolutely amazing.”

The Inquisitr recently reported that Nina Dobrev is currently working on a new series for CBS. Fam is set to air in 2019. According to IMDb, Fam is about a woman who moves in with her older half-sister and her sister’s fiance because she is upset with her father. Dobrev has been cast in the role of Clem.