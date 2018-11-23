Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook Rescue Injured Baby Seal On Thanksgiving

During a Thanksgiving trip in California on Thursday, Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and her husband, Karl Cook, came across an injured baby seal. The couple found the seal on a walk outside the Cook family’s beach house and immediately called the Santa Barbara-based Channel Island Marine & Wildlife Institute hotline for help, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Cuoco shared the experience with fans in a touching Instagram post. She said the seal appeared to be lost and in pain, so she and Cook called the 24-hour hotline and asked that they send a volunteer out for a rescue. Given the holiday, Cuoco was unsure if the Institute would be able to help. However, a few hours later, she noticed a whole group of volunteers tending to the marine animal.

The post included a video of the volunteers huddled around the seal, which laid on a bed of rocks nearby.

“My heart is full and I’m thankful these gracious people left their thanksgiving plans to help an animal in need. Doesn’t get better than that ♥️,” Cuoco wrote.

On Friday afternoon, Cuoco posted an update on the situation to her Instagram Stories in a series of videos.

“I wanna thank the Channel Islands Marine and Wildlife Institute for coming out so quickly…it was amazing,” she said in the beginning of the update.

Cuoco explained that, when she and Cook first found the seal, she wanted her husband to put it safely back in the ocean. However, after a quick Google search, she learned about the hotline and decided to call before taking action. The Institute instructed Cuoco to leave the seal until a volunteer could investigate.

By the time the volunteers arrived, the sun had set and the seal was high up on the rocks. The volunteers were unable to take action at the time, but assured the actress that the seal would be alright for the evening.

“They said I needed to back out with Karl this morning to see if he was still there,” Cuoco said.

The volunteers told Cuoco that if the tide rose in the morning, the seal would likely jump back in the water on its own.

“Karl walked all up and down the beach and we didn’t see him, so we just assumed that he went back and that he’s okay,” she concluded.

Cuoco and Cook, who married at the end of June, are both well-known animal lovers, according to People. Cuoco has explained in the past that their mutual love of wildlife is a large part of what brought the couple together.