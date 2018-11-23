Noam Chomsky Talks Trump, Yemen, Gaza, Bolsonaro, Climate Change: ‘One Of The Gravest Times In Human History’

'Humans have been around for 200,000 years. For the first time in their history, they have to decide - and quickly - whether organized human society is going to survive for very long.'

World-renowned linguist, philosopher, cognitive scientist, and institute professor emeritus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Noam Chomsky touched upon a variety of subjects in his most recent interview with Democracy Now host Amy Goodman. According to Chomsky, this is “one of the gravest times in human history.”

Both parts of the hour-long interview are available on Democracy Now‘s official YouTube channel, and on the news program’s official website. Professor Chomsky touched upon a wide variety of issues during the interview: the phenomenon of Donald Trump, violence in Gaza, Brazil’s far-right President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, Saudi-led war in Yemen, and climate change.

The 90-year-old recounted his childhood, drawing a parallel between the rise of fascism then, and the recent resurgence of fascist sentiment. “What we’re now seeing is a revival of hate, anger, fear, much of it encouraged by the rhetorical excesses of the leadership,” Chomsky said, discussing violent political rhetoric that appears to have been normalize by politicians such as Donald Trump. Trump, according to Chomsky, bears part of the blame for the Pittsburgh Synagogue attack, the deadliest anti-Semitic crime in United States history.

Amplifying Trump’s rhetoric and policy is “an alliance of reactionary repressive states developing under the U.S. aegis,” spearheaded by Israel, and made up of brutal dictatorships such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt. “Remember, all of this in Gaza is being done with overwhelming U.S. support, even U.S. weapons, literally,” Chomsky told Goodman, discussing the ongoing slaughter in the Gaza strip. Gaza, Chomsky claims, is “on the verge of becoming uninhabitable,” since Israeli forces continue to bomb and destroy power plants and sewage plants, cutting access to drinking water.

Noam Chomsky on Pittsburgh Attack: Revival of Hate Is Encouraged by Trump’s Rhetoric https://t.co/cVfafo8Nwb pic.twitter.com/5dQyWmfIyM — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) November 22, 2018

The same can be said for the ongoing Saudi-led and U.S.-backed war in Yemen, according to Chomsky. Following the brutal murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi – U.S. President Donald Trump disputes CIA findings that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered and orchestrated the murder, refusing to halt weapon sales, according to Al Jazeera – the Yemen war is being talked about and reported on in the media, and according to Chomsky U.S. responsibility for the war is “overwhelming.”

Chomsky also discussed Jair Bolsonaro’s victory. As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, the far-right politician is a proponent of dictatorship and torture, perhaps best-known for his wildly outrageous rhetoric. According to Noam Chomsky, Bolsonaro is not only a grave threat to the country of Brazil, his environmental policy – his decision to open Amazon up to agribusiness in particular – poses a great threat to humanity. “If they proceed to destroy the Amazon, that is a very serious attack on the environment,” Chomsky concluded.

Much of what Bolsonaro has vowed to do to the Amazonian rainforest is already being done in the United States, and Brazil President-elect’s far-right policies are “just in line” with Donald Trump and warhawk John Bolton’s. Chomsky’s dire predictions about a Brazil-U.S. alliance will materialize on November 29, when Bolton and Bolsonaro are scheduled to meet in an effort to discuss and develop a regional strategy against Venezuela and Cuba, as per McClatchy.