Top 5 Trending Black Friday Deals On Amazon

Think stocking stuffers or small gifts to give friends and family when it comes to these holiday bargains.

Trending Black Friday deals at Amazon are time-sensitive “Lightning Deals” that occur from now until the end of the promotion. Additionally, you’ll want to camp out online for these deals like people do outside of big box stores before the doors open to capitalize on the savings.

So, without further delay, here are the top five trending Black Friday deals on Amazon to take advantage of before they’re gone. Keep in mind; however, that the discounted prices and percentages of the deals claimed are in effect at the time of this writing and are constantly changing.

1. $100 App Store & iTunes Gift Cards ($80)

The chance to claim a $100 App store and iTunes gift card will pass you by in a little over three hours, and the deal is 35 percent claimed. There’s also a Steak & Shake one that’s $10 off the card price that is 27 percent claimed if you like to gift someone you know with it or you dig gift cards. You’ve got a little over five hours to snag that one.

2. Stomp Rocket Extreme ($10.87)

Add this one to your holiday list for the preschooler you know if you order it before five hours go by. Kids will enjoy running, jumping and stomping these rockets because when they do the toys launch to about 400 feet in the air. Comes with six in a pack. The deal is 52 percent claimed and you save over $9 from the list price.

vectorfusionart / Shutterstock

3. Kids Complete Gummy Multivitamins ($9.16)

A bottle of SmartyPants Kids Complete Daily Gummy Vitamins are normally $17.95, but if you buy these chewable supplements before two hours are up, you can get them for $9.16, a savings of 49 percent. The bottles are 120 count, and the deal is 16 percent claimed.

4. Bear Paws Shredder Claws ($9.95)

If you’re the BBQ pro in your family or know one you’d like to get a gift for, The Original Bear Paws Shredder Claws is a perfect idea. You have a little over four hours to make the purchase at the discounted price, though. The material they’re made with is heat-resistant nylon, and the ultra-sharp blades they are equipped with easily shreds and cuts up meat.

5. Digital Tire Gauge ($6.57)

The deal for the TEKTON 5941 Digital Tire Gauge, 100 PSI is 20 percent claimed, and the sale is ending in a little over two hours. The digital display of the gauge clearly displays an exact reading and eliminates the guesswork of gauges that are analog. The price is a 45 percent savings over the list price.