Halsey Dons Dangerously Short Booty Shorts In New Risque Instagram Photo

The "Without Me" singer turned up the heat in the newest snap to the social media platform.

Halsey is arguably one of the the top pop stars in the world right now, and after a non-stop couple months that have included a performance at the highly anticipated Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, a surprise feature during Lil Wayne’s appearance on Saturday Night Live as the music guest, and a six week run on the Billboard Hot 100 for her latest single Without Me–which has been steadily climbing the top ten positions for the last three weeks–it’s safe to say that the singer is currently living her best life.

But in between her busy schedule, the Bad At Love singer still has time to treat her 10 million Instagram followers to an exclusive glimpse at her enviable life, which typically features Halsey barring an incredible amount of skin. Just today, Halsey treated her fans to a new snap on the social media platform that had a little bit of a racy edge to it.

In the photo, which in just two hours has amassed over 300,000 likes, Halsey sits on the floor in front of a mirror with her long, lean legs spread apart and stretched out in front of her. Her outfit reflects that of which one would typically wear during the summer months, though the temperature in the United States is rapidly dropping below freezing.

The singer dons a pair of high-waisted black denim shorts in the sexy new snap that are so short they almost resemble a pair of high-waisted underwear instead, and give viewers a good sight of her curvy booty and thighs despite her sitting on the floor. She tugs at the the green graphic t-shirt she wears, which has “GIRLS INVENTED PUNK ROCK NOT ENGLAND” written in thick, black lettering across her chest.

Halsey adds to the punk vibe of her outfit with a pair of black lace up combat boots and tall grey socks, as well as a pair of thick-rimmed cat eye sunglasses. Her short pixie cut hair is spiked up high, completing the edgy look. She has her face tilted towards the screen of her cell phone, most likely to make sure she is able to capture the perfect angle for her risque photo.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Halsey and her on-again-off-again boyfriend, rapper G-Eazy, recently split up again after over a year of dating. Her new single Without Me is rumored to be inspired about the break up, and the song’s music video even stars a man who looks strikingly similar to her ex-boyfriend.