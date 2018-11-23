Scientists Have Discovered The Remains Of An Enormous Plant-Eating Creature That Lived 200 Million Years Ago

The remains of the giant dicynodont herbivore called Lisowicia bojani were discovered in Poland, and this creature is believed to have existed during the late Triassic period.

As Phys.org report, this strange creature had features that were very similar to a reptile and also had a mouth shaped like beak. However, this large reptile was the size of an elephant, weighed a whopping nine tons and was actually a mammal despite its appearance.

In the new study which describes this astounding find, researchers from Poland were very clear that their discovery completely dispels the notion that dinosaurs at this time were the only large plant eaters roaming the Earth. And while other dicynodonts have certainly been discovered in other areas, these all would have lived during much earlier periods.

The herbivore Lisowicia bojani was given its name after the village in Poland that it was discovered in, and scientists note that this newly-discovered creature is considered to be a mammal. Paleontologist Grzegorz Niedzwiedzki, from the Uppsala University in Sweden, was co-author of the study on this new creature and explained, “We used to think that after the end-Permian extinction, mammals and their relatives retreated to the shadows while dinosaurs rose up and grew to huge sizes.”

Christian Kammerer, who is a specialist in dicynodonts from the North Carolina Museum of Natural Science, has called the large size of the Lisowicia bojani that was just discovered “startling.” However, he noted that the remains of this creature clearly illustrate that scientists still have plenty to learn about animals who lived during the late Triassic period.

“Large dicynodonts have been known before in both the Permian and the Triassic, but never at this scale. However, overall I think this is a very intriguing and important paper, and shows us that there is a still a lot left to learn about early mammal relatives in the Triassic.”

Other remains of dicynodonts that have been discovered were found to have a wide range of sizes that start from tiny burrowing creatures to much larger ones, although the Lisowicia bojani that was recently found would have been considered quite big for its time.

According to the Independent, Dr Tomasz Sulej of the Polish Academy of Sciences stated, “The discovery of Lisowicia changes our ideas about the latest history of dicynodonts, mammal Triassic relatives. It also raises far more questions about what really make them and dinosaurs so large.”

The new study on the remains of the large dicynodont called Lisowicia bojani that was discovered by scientists in Poland has been published in Science.