Top 5 Apps To Make Black Friday & Cyber Monday Shopping Easier

Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping is about to get a whole lot easier with the top five apps that promise to make sourcing, pricing, and delivery of your goods as easy as pie.

Black Friday heralds the start of the Christmas shopping period. According to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation, more than 164 million consumers plan to shop over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, from Thursday, November 22 to Monday, November 26.

That is a lot of competition for a limited amount of goods in a store. But thanks to the gift of technology, shoppers now have access to apps which can make their bargain-hunting a little easier.

Dosh

Dosh describes itself as “the easiest money you’ve ever made.” This handy rewards and cash-back app allows you all the benefits of discount codes without the hassle of receipt scanning and coupon cutting. It is as simple as connecting your credit and debit cards to the app and leaving the app to do its magic. With every purchase that you make, Dosh automatically finds the discount codes and promotions for you and applies it to your purchase. The cash-back reward is immediately available on the app.

Flipp

Many people still love scanning the local circulars to snag a good deal. Flipp is a practical app that allows you to check out the circulars in your zip code. You can then store and keep the deals and coupons that you’re interested in, and organize your shopping trip more efficiently.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Brad’s Deals

Brad’s Deals is a free app that has been around since 2001, and handpicks deals just for you. While some apps tend to gravitate toward certain products, Brad’s Deals has a wide variety of categories over a broad selection of stores.

Slickdeals

Are you looking for a specific bargain? With Slickdeals, you can set up personalized alerts to let you know when certain types of deals are active. Often deals are only available for a short period of time, and by the time you find out that there was a special on a particular product, the deal has long time closed. Slickdeals allows you take advantage of the deal quickly, and saves you money.

ParcelTrack

Unlike its counterpart Arrive, ParcelTrack is available on both the Android and iOS platforms. You’ve sourced your goods, compared prices, and now you’ve placed your order. ParcelTrack allows you to keep track of your package and allows you to keep up to date with your delivery. ParcelTrack integrates 50 delivery services including DHL, FedEx, Royal Mail, UPS, and USPS.