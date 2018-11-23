Miley Cyrus Celebrates Birthday With Family And Friends After Losing Home In Wildfire

Miley Cyrus celebrated her 26th birthday today, surrounded by family, friends, and her fiancé Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus’ dad, Billy Ray, took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the singer surrounded by her squad. Miley was perched in front of a yummy looking mint-green birthday cake, which was topped with a fancy candle.

In a cozy, informal setting, Cyrus’ snap shows his daughter flanked by members of her family. The farmhouse style table, peppered with bottles of beer and tiny potted succulents, seats a laid back and happy Cyrus — her hair half-tied up in a top knot. She was wearing a black hoodie in the image. Fiancé Hemsworth was looking relaxed as well, sitting on the edge of the table while wearing a t-shirt and baseball cap.

Cyrus and her soon-to-be husband, Liam Hemsworth, recently lost the home they had shared in the devastating wildfires that burned through Southern California, as the Inquisitr previously reported. Cyrus broke her long-standing social media silence to share the news to her fans on Twitter. The Hannah Montana star had been quiet on all platforms for quite some time.

“Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong,” Cyrus shared with her roughly 40 million Twitter followers.

Hemsworth shared a heartbreaking photo on his Instagram account, showing the rubble that the wildfires left behind. The only thing left of their home was a marquee sign that said “Love.”

“It’s been a heartbreaking few days. This is what’s left of my house. Love. Many people in Malibu and surrounding areas in California have lost their homes also and my heart goes out to everyone who was affected by these fires,” the Hunger Games star captioned his Instagram post.

Cyrus and Hemsworth recently donated $500,000 after losing their home in the Woolsey fires, through Cyrus’ charity — Happy Hippie.

“Miley and Liam lost their home but are very grateful to be safe along with their animals! Their community and state are very special to them and they want to give back to the place that has created so many beautiful memories for themselves and others. They are donating $500,000 to The Malibu Foundation through Miley’s charity, Happy Hippie, in hopes to restore Malibu’s magic,” a rep for the couple told Entertainment Tonight.