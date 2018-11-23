Kyrie Irving Apologizes For Saying ‘F**k Thanksgiving’

Kyrie Irving took to social media on Thursday (November 22) to issue an apology after word got around about him saying “F**k Thanksgiving” in response to a reporter who wished him well for the holiday.

Mass Live reports that Irving initially thanked the reporter in question, but then became vulgar while expressing his own feelings on the occasion. Irving is known to possess a few personal beliefs that contrast with what is commonly accepted as status quo in society. But, unlike an obscure theory on the planet’s shape that earned him the “Flat-Earther” label following an interview with the Road Trippin’ podcast in 2017, Irving’s perspective on Thanksgiving Day has been molded by his heritage and history.

Still, it wouldn’t be long after his most recent controversial statement slipped that he’d walk it back — and in his retraction, the Celtics point guard explained that it was more so his frustration over Boston’s 117-109 loss to the New York Knicks that triggered his retort, and not his refusal to share in the festivities.

“I spoke with frustration after last night’s game and spoke words that shouldn’t be in a professional setting no matter what,” Irving said via Twitter.

Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving ‘meant no disrespect’ when he said 'F**k Thanksgiving' https://t.co/HBodsb1X91 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 23, 2018

In all actuality, Irving didn’t play a bad game at all. The NBA.com box-score had him scoring a team-high 22 points and dishing 13 assists to go along with a serviceable six rebounds. The double-double aside though, it is perfectly understandable why he’d be as frustrated as any of his teammates would following a third consecutive loss that dropped the Boston Celtics to eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

There are those who would contend that Irving’s feelings towards Thanksgiving Day are valid to some degree, as well. ESPN reports that just this past August he was honored in a Lakota ceremony that concluded with him being given the name “Little Mountain.” Irving is a descendant of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe through his mother’s family lineage. It is a distinction he has embraced over the years, having tattooed one of the tribe’s traditional symbols on the back of his neck, and gotten it designed on sneakers he’s worn in the past.

Judging by the tone and wording of his apology, it appears that Irving was nonetheless moved to clarify that he does respect opposing positions on the day’s significance, in spite of his own stance. “Meant no disrespect to the holiday and those who celebrate it respectfully. I’m grateful for the time we all can share with our families. We are always one,” he’d go on to write.