Emily Ratajkowski Goes Topless & Tugs At Her Bikini Bottom On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski shared a new photo on Instagram, and fans are going wild. The picture was of the model posing topless, as she tugged at her bikini bottom with her left hand. She wore her hair down, and wore some dark lip liner. Emily censored the photo with her right hand, and you could also see her giant engagement ring on the same hand. The model stood outside in a garden, letting fans know that there’s a Inamorata Black Friday sale going on in her caption.

The swimsuit line is the brainchild of Ratajkowski, and she’s recently been busy in promoting all of their new arrivals. One of the newer bikinis, called the “Las Olas,” features a wrap-around tie and some tiny tops and bottoms. It looks like the new pieces are available in some novel colors too, including a very light tan which looks great on any skin color.

The model has also been sharing some up-close selfies of her face on her personal Instagram page. The pictures appear to be from the same photoshoot, as Emily wore some bright lipstick in a peachy red tone. She also sported some glossy eyeshadow, which gave her a sun-tinted glow. A zoomed out photo revealed that she was wearing a formal black suit, with her hair pulled back loosely in a mid-high bun.

Plus, Emily has shared a photo of her new bikini from the back, which turned out to be a thong-style bottom.

But for someone who has gained notoriety for her amazing curves and strong feminist views, talking about her body can become tiresome, which she revealed to Pop Sugar.

“I do, because it’s literally just my body. For women, it’s such a huge part of our identity. When my female friends describe someone, they’re like, ‘She has wide hips.’ At a certain point, you think, ‘Does that matter?’ Then you meet them, and it’s all about the way they carry themselves. I know this from my own experience. I meet so many beautiful women, and maybe they wouldn’t be a professional model, but they carry themselves well. I always say that to people.”

It seems like Ratajkowski has a good point. And as someone who receives a ton of praise — but also criticism — especially on social media, it’s an interesting insight for women to consider.

For now, fans can look forward to new Inamorata pieces — and other modeling and acting work — that Emily has in the pipeline.