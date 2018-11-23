Prince’s Paisley Park Teams Up With Minneapolis Public Schools To Create Incredible New Arts Program

With Prince a 'passionate advocate' of young musicians, Paisley Park's collaboration with Minneapolis Public Schools to create a new arts program will be helping to inspire many new artists.

Prince’s Paisley Park in Chanhassen, Minnesota, has just announced an exciting and important new partnership with Minneapolis Public Schools to create a new arts education program. Prince has a splendidly long list of accomplishments which includes having sold well over 100 million records around the world while also amassing seven Grammy awards, an Academy Award, and a Golden Globe. With his music continuing to inspire new generations of artists around the world, it makes perfect sense that his estate would set up a program for young student artists in his name.

As the Star Tribune reports, students in Minneapolis will now be given completely free entry into Prince’s Paisley Park museum where they will have access to many new musical education experiences, and the first school to start this incredible new arts program will be the FAIR (Fine Arts Interdisciplinary Resource) School, which is located in downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis schools superintendent Ed Graff explained that he himself is a huge fan of Prince’s music and believes that students in public schools throughout the area will benefit tremendously from all of the tools available at Paisley Park.

“As an avid Prince fan and strong proponent of arts education, I am excited for Minneapolis students to benefit from this partnership with Paisley Park. It’s fitting that this wonderful opportunity is starting with the FAIR School, which is a magnet high school in downtown where the arts are integrated in all academic areas.”

Prince, it will be remembered, taught himself how to play numerous musical instruments at an extremely young age, including the piano, guitar, bass, and drums and was a big believer in also helping other young musicians, something which he called Real Music By Real Musicians.

Prince's Paisley Park starts program with Minneapolis Public Schools. https://t.co/LPUKRZjy6i pic.twitter.com/TOWWHw33bX — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) November 19, 2018

The new Paisley Park collaboration with Minneapolis Public Schools should certainly be inspiring many budding young musicians when they visit Paisley Park museum with Prince’s recording and mixing studios, its many different exhibit spaces showcase films like Purple Rain and Graffiti Bridge and its soundstage and concert hall.

According to Minneapolis.org, Mitch Maguire, who is Paisley Park’s Tour Operations Manager, believes that Prince would be very proud of the new arts program created especially for young musicians.

“Prince constantly pushed himself to reach new heights and taught others to expect the same from themselves. He was a passionate advocate of music education and its ability to inspire children and adults alike, and we look forward to fulfilling this tenet through our work with MPS.”

Prince’s Paisley Park was turned into a museum in October 2016 and with their new arts program set up in collaboration with Minneapolis Public Schools will once again be seeing plenty of aspiring artists roaming the grounds.