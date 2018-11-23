Demi Lovato Shares Thanksgiving Message With Fans

Lovato and other celebrities took to social media to greet their fans for the holiday.

Yahoo News recently reported on Demi Lovato’s post, one in which she was seen spreading some Thanksgiving love. The 26-year-old singer and former Disney Channel celebrity took to Instagram to communicate with fans yesterday, via her Instagram Story. This warm Thanksgiving message to her fans comes after leaving rehab earlier this month.

The message appeared on Lovato’s Instagram Story, and read “Happy Thanksgiving everybody!!!” An image of a delicious looking Thanksgiving dinner that consisted of a full spread was featured — complete with turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, green beans, and gravy. Lovato has been laying low on her social media since she was hospitalized in July, after an apparent drug overdose. Since the incident, Demi has officially completed a three month long treatment program which focused on her sobriety.

A source spoke with ET, saying that Demi is attempting to “focus on herself” and to “avoid any difficult relationships.”

“She needs to surround herself with those that support her goals and to stay away from any negativity. Demi has come a very long way. She’s grown emotionally and matured a great deal through this process. She realizes there is no quick fix and has accepted the fact she needs to take this one day at a time. She still has a sober companion and she has built a very strong support group.”

Various other stars also took to social media in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, per Jezebel.

Reese Witherspoon posted an Instagram shot of herself serving green beans in a lovely Draper James blue floral dress, the share being captioned, “It’s almost Turkey time, ya’ll! I am grateful for a day spent with loved ones eating, laughing and making memories. What are you most thankful for?”

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen shared an Instagram image of her burned pie. As for what type of pie it was supposed to be, fans are left to wonder. The picture was captioned “In case you are wondering why I didn’t put my finished pie on my instastory.”

Certainly Teigen’s pie did not look nearly as appetizing as Demi Lovato’s full on Thanksgiving feast, though her efforts in attempting to make a delicious dessert were recognized in the comments section of her post. Lovato’s Thanksgiving photo post followed up on an earlier post this month, wherein Lovato also returned to social media to share a photo of herself in the voting booth, saying, “I am so grateful to be home in time to vote!” per People.