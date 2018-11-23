Beverley Mitchell Opens Up About Miscarriage In Heartbreaking Blog Post

Beverley Mitchell took to her blog, Growing Up Hollywood, to pen a heartbreaking Thanksgiving post about suffering a miscarriage earlier this year. Mitchell and her husband, Michael Cameron, found out they were expecting twins — only to find out a few weeks later that Mitchell had miscarried.

“This was a shock. Honestly, my first instinct was to say I was fine, and to be honest, I was trying to be. I thought I had to be, for my family, for myself. I had to jump on a plane and go to work being surrounded by babies and kids while I was still miscarrying. That was interesting,” Mitchell wrote, according to People.

“It is crazy how quickly you can adopt the idea of a new life and how fast that can all go away. I am incredibly grateful for my rock of a husband who had patience while I worked through the gamut of emotions,” she continued in her blog post.

Mitchell, who started her acting career at age nine in the series Big Brother Jake, grew up in front of the camera. As one of the stars of the family favorite television series 7th Heaven, Mitchell played Lucy Camden — one of the Camden family’s seven children — for the entire series run.

Continuing her acting career after the finale of 7th Heaven, Mitchell went on to star in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, another family-centric television series, and the horror film Saw II. In 2007, Mitchell released her debut country album, a life-long dream of hers, titled Beverley Mitchell.

In 2016, Mitchell teamed up with real life gal pals Jodi Sweetin and Christine Lakin to star in Hollywood Darlings, playing exaggerated versions of themselves in the unscripted comedy. The show finished up its second season last summer.

“At the core of it, you get the three of us and our friendship and the love we have for each other,” Mitchell told Entertainment Weekly of the show.

Mitchell and her husband Cameron have two children — Kenzie, 5, and Hutton, 3. The couple lives in California, where in addition to motherhood, running her blog, and starring in her television series — Mitchell promotes small and local businesses on her social media networks.

“We still have dreams of growing our family but now more than ever, I look at Kenzie, Hutton, and Michael and just feel full. If we are blessed with more children they will fill us with more love, but for now, I look at my family and I am GRATEFUL, BLESSED, and THANKFUL,” the actress wrote.