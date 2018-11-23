‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Looks Back On Her Hookup With Jax Taylor

Kristen Doute regrets her bad behavior.

Kristen Doute and Jax Taylor are the best of friends these days, but several years ago they engaged in a scandalous affair — one that was ultimately exposed during the second season of Vanderpump Rules.

During a recent interview on the Kyle and Jackie O show in Australia, Doute opened up about her shocking encounter with her co-star — which took place when she was dating her other co-star, Tom Sandoval.

“I’m not proud of [my behaviour]. I hurt so many people,” Doute admitted on Thursday, according to a November 21 report from the Daily Mail.

After Sandoval learned about Doute and Taylor’s hookup — which was also scandalous due to Doute’s closeness with Taylor’s ex-girlfriend, Stassi Schroeder — the two men engaged in what has been deemed as “the most vicious reality TV fight ever.”

Doute understandably faced tons of backlash over her behavior, but now admits that it was “well deserved.”

“I’m a really crappy liar, but I’m a good actress. I was trying to pretend it away, but it was eating away at me. I’m not an evil human,” she said, reflecting on the backlash that came her way.

Four years later, Doute says that she now has all of her friends back, after proving that she was not the villain she seemed to be throughout the second season of Vanderpump Rules.

Below is a photo taken of Kristen Doute and her co-stars amid production on the upcoming seventh season of the show.

Although the affair between Kristen Doute and Jax Taylor is water under the bridge at this point, Jax Taylor once made an excuse for his decision to sleep with Doute, saying in 2014, “What I did was wrong, but it’s not like [Tom] was being the best boyfriend he could [be] for her.”

In the years since their affair, both Doute and Taylor have moved on — and are now in serious relationships with Brian Carter and Brittany Cartwright, respectively.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, Taylor and Cartwright began dating during the series’ fourth season, and became engaged during production on Season 7 — despite Taylor having cheating on her just one season prior.

As for Doute and her boyfriend, she and Carter appear to be very happy together. They continue to live with one another in Los Angeles, but when it comes to an engagement, they have not announced any such news quite yet.

Vanderpump Rules Season 7 premieres Monday, December 3. The show airs at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.