Black Friday Deals For New York Sports Fans: Tickets For Mets, Jets, Rangers, Knicks, And More

Black Friday 2018 is finally here. While many people are out trying to find the best deals in brick-and-mortar stores, there are many sports fans sitting on their couches in front of their big-screen televisions watching the various games on today — from college basketball and football to NBA and NHL games. There’s even a special pay-per-view golf showdown today between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

For those that enjoy watching professional sporting events live in person at the various arenas and stadiums around the country, there are some great Black Friday sales out there — especially if you or someone you know loves one or more of the eight major teams located in New York metropolitan area.

Here’s a handy guide to some of the Black Friday deals being offered by the Knicks, Nets, Jets, Giants, Rangers, Islanders, Mets, and Yankees:

NEW YORK KNICKS

The NBA team has not done well in recent years, but that doesn’t stop the diehard fans from attending games. The Knicks are offering up to 20 percent off of home games at Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden when using the code “FRIDAY” when purchasing tickets on Ticketmaster until Monday, November 26. There are 33 basketball games to choose from — from tonight’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans until the Wednesday, April 10, game against the Detroit Pistons.

BROOKLYN NETS

The basketball team is skipping Black Friday and going straight to Cyber Monday — but you can start taking advantage of the offer right now. The Nets are giving away a limited-edition New Era hat with specially-priced tickets purchased to one of the team’s 12 City Edition games between Friday, November 30, and Monday, April 1, against teams such as the Los Angeles Lakers, crosstown rivals the New York Knicks, and the Charlotte Hornets. The offer is limited to the first 500 purchases on Fevo between now and Monday, November 26, and there is only one cap allowed per household.

NEW YORK JETS

Last in the NFL’s AFC East division, the Jets are still trying their hardest. For Black Friday, Gang Green is offering up to 30 percent off of tickets to two of their December games at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. For the Saturday, December 15, game against the Houston Texans, enter code “BF1” on Ticketmaster and not only receive the discount but also a postgame field experience. For the Green Bay Packers matchup on Sunday, December 23, enter code “BF2” on Ticketmaster.

NEW YORK GIANTS

The Giants may be in last place in the NFC East, but the football team doesn’t seem to be losing any fans as there are three Giants home games left at East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium and the Inquisitr could not find any Black Friday ticket deals for the team. However, if you are looking to buy Big Blue merchandise, on the official New York Giants Shop website, shoppers can save 25 percent off of all orders or 30 percent off of orders over $30 by using the code “COVER” until midnight.

NEW YORK RANGERS

The NHL team that’s currently in second place in the Metropolitan Division is offering up to 20 percent off of tickets to their games at Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden. There are 29 Rangers games to choose from between Saturday, November 24, and Friday, April 5. The Broadway Blueshirts will be playing against teams such as the Washington Capitals, Winnipeg Jets, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, and New Jersey Devils. To take advantage of the sale — which ends on Monday, November 26 — just enter the code “FRIDAY” when purchasing tickets on Ticketmaster.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Currently fifth in the Metropolitan Division, New York’s other NHL team is offering fee-free tickets to 21 games at Uniondale’s NYCB Live, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, until Monday, November 26 on Ticketmaster. The Islanders will compete against teams such as the Chicago Blackhawks, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Boston Bruins between Saturday, December 1, and Monday, April 1, at the Long Island venue. As for the hockey team’s games at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, the Isles are offering early access to Cyber Monday deals, which include special pricing and an exclusive jersey with each ticket purchased through Monday, November 26, via a special Fevo link. There are only nine games available for this offer — three each in December, January, and February — so act fast.

NEW YORK METS

The 2019 MLB season doesn’t officially start until March, but fans can stock up on discounted tickets right now. The Mets are offering a 13-Game Holiday Pack to games at Flushing’s Citi Field until Monday, November 26. While supplies last, fans of the Metropolitans can choose between three special ticket plans and also receive one $200 Delta Air Lines gift card and one New Era Mets winter cap with each order. Pricing and games differ per package chosen.

NEW YORK YANKEES

The Yankees made it to the MLB Division Series in 2018, but could not defeat the Boston Red Sox. Will 2019 be their year? Check out the team at the Bronx’s Yankee Stadium with the special Buy 2, Get 2 offer. Through Cyber Monday, November 26, fans can save up to 50 percent off of select seats by using a Mastercard and entering the code “MCB2G2” on Ticketmaster. There are eight games available for this offer, including Sunday, March 31, against the Baltimore Orioles; Friday, April 19, against the Kansas City Royals; and Tuesday, May 28, against the San Diego Padres.

NOTE: All deals that go through Monday, November 26, end at 11:59 p.m. ET.