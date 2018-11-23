‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Celebrates Thanksgiving With Boyfriend Chris

Things still seem to be going very well for Amy Roloff and boyfriend Chris Marek.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram story, the Little People, Big World star walks around a beautiful park as she tells fans that there is so much that she has to be thankful for. Roloff explains that she was just at the house with boyfriend Chris and family to celebrate Thanksgiving but she stepped out to take a walk and reflect. She pans the camera around the park and shows her followers the multi-colored leaves changing colors.

According to Amy, who is a wonderful cook, she was busy in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, having made a fruit salad, green bean casserole, and a cherry pie. Amy did not specifically mention what other family members that she was with by name, but she did mention that she was spending the day with her boyfriend, Chris.

As the Inquisitr recently shared, Roloff and Marek just celebrated their two-year dating anniversary. Amy posted a series of photos from their romantic day, with some photos of herself and Chris at Roloff Farms and another photo of the pair at what appeared to be a fancy dinner.

And to go along with the sweet series of photos, Amy wrote an equally sweet caption.

“Anniversary! What? Where did two years go? It’s been a wonderful adventurous and full of lovely special moments of dating with this guy. ❤️. So looking forward to the tomorrow’s and days ahead with him. #dating#anniversary #lotsoftime #lotsoflove❤️#youandi #lifeisgood“

The post certainly earned Amy a lot of attention from her 716,000-plus followers with over 75,000 likes in addition to 2,000 comments. Most fans were quick to comment and congratulate the couple on two happy years together while countless others simply told Amy that they’re big fans of hers.

“Sooner or later he going to pop the question and I’m glad Amy you deserve a good man like Chris.”

“You two look so happy blessings,” another fan wrote.

“What nice pictures. I’m so happy for you Amy,” one more commented.

And Thanksgiving wasn’t the only holiday that Amy and Chris celebrated together in recent weeks. On Halloween, Roloff posted a photo of herself and Chris, letting fans know that they hung out with her son Zach, daughter-in-law Tori, and grandson Jackson before they headed out for pizza and to listen to a band.

Wonder what Amy and Chris have planned for Christmas!