T.I.’s Wife Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With Interesting Instagram Post About A ‘Surprise Coming’

Like most celebrities, T.I.’s wife, Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, took to Instagram with a post to her fans on Thanksgiving. While holiday posts don’t typically come as a surprise to fans, there’s a reason why Tiny turned so many heads. According to Hollywood Life, Tiny’s mention of a “surprise” coming reportedly sent fans into a frenzy. The Xscape singer uploaded a post to her Instagram story with the caption, “Surprise, Surprise.” She also sparked more speculation by asking fans, “Can you guess what it is?” Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to begin flooding Tiny’s timeline with comments about her post.

Most fans immediately assumed Tiny had one particular surprise: another baby on the way. Repeatedly, quite a few fans asked if she was pregnant. In fact, one fan even speculated that she could possibly be a new grandmother. According to Celebrity Insider, Tiny’s post led fans to turn their attention to Zonnique Pullins, Tiny’s daughter. Shortly after the first comment, several others shared similar opinions. To those reactions, Tiny quickly responded. She replied, “Ugh, h**l no.” After fans were done running rampant with speculation, Tiny finally revealed the actual “surprise” and it wasn’t nearly as drastic as fans assumed.

Tiny actually shared an advertisement about her Black Friday promotions. Her “big surprise” was an advertising opportunity for small businesses to share promotions via her Instagram page and other social media channels. Tiny also shared a promotional post for her product line Pretty Hustle.

“Don’t miss out on Pretty Hustle’s Black Friday Sale… Dad Hats, travel neck pillows & of course my favorite workout fanny packs,” her post read.

For many fans, the news about Tiny’s Black Friday sale was a sigh of relief, considering all they’ve been through over the past year. The latest news follows a string of reports about T.I. and Tiny’s marital problems. From his alleged affair with Instagram model Bernice Burgos to Tiny’s rumored acquaintance with Floyd Mayweather, the two faced lots of challenging obstacles.

In fact, several reports detailed the court documents they’d filed. The couple’s financials had also been made public, as they were preparing to split their assets and move forward with custody arrangements. Despite all of the reports that suggested they were close to finalizing their divorce, the posts for T.I.’s birthday suggested otherwise. Back in September, he and Tiny shared photos from his intimate, poolside birthday celebration.

Tiny concluded her heartfelt birthday wishes with the signature “Mrs. H.” To fans, the posts were confirmation that T.I. and Tiny were officially back together.