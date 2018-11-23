WWE Rumors: Two Main Superstars Leaving WWE For New Elite Wrestling Promotion In April, Per ‘WrestleTalk’

A couple of main roster stars from WWE may end up wrestling in a brand new promotion next year.

WWE is the top wrestling promotion in the world, and ever since purchasing WCW, there hasn’t been a truly threatening competitor anywhere in the world. Many have tried, but many have also failed to deliver in denting the market share held by the sports entertainment giant.

Now, there is speculation that a couple of popular wrestlers are creating a brand new promotion — and rumor has it that a couple of superstars from WWE’s main roster may be joining them.

As recently reported by the Inquisitr, a number of trademarks for All Elite Wrestling, LLC have recently been filed — which leads to speculation that a new promotion is being created. Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are behind the whole thing, and it seems as if they’re trying to get the promotion off the ground in the new year.

There was speculation that current free agents Jim Ross and Chris Jericho were going to be with the new promotion, but that has been blown out of proportion. It is possible that they might join if it actually gets up and running, but are not slated to participate in the new promotion from the very start.

Still, there are many other wrestling talents in the world who could be a part of the promotion, and some may find their way to All Elite from WWE.

It seems that WWE may soon have the biggest competition they've had in 20 years after trademarks were filed for a brand new wrestling promotion spearheaded by Chris Jericho, JR and The Elite – Includes WrestleTalk exclusives:https://t.co/3DFD4ebChX — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) November 21, 2018

According to WrestleTalk, sources have told them that at least two main roster superstars from WWE are planning on leaving the company early next year. They have been approached by All Elite Wrestling about signing with the new company once their WWE contracts expire, and they’ve informally agreed to do that.

It is being said that they have “provisionally accepted” the deal proposed to them by All Elite Wrestling, and are planning on leaving WWE by “April at the latest.” The two superstars have not been named, but there has already been a bit of speculation that some of the top names in WWE could leave in 2019.

Back in early 2016, WWE brought in A.J. Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Shinsuke Nakamura. All four of them signed three-year deals which are set to expire in the early part of 2019, but it isn’t yet known if they will re-sign or not.

Styles recently lost the WWE Title after holding onto it for one of the longer runs in history. Shinsuke Nakamura is the current United States Champion, but he’s been lost in the shuffle. The Good Brothers are hardly ever seen on WWE television at this time.

For now, it isn’t even known if All Elite Wrestling will become a reality — but there is a chance that Cody Rhodes could create a brand new promotion. If he were to do that, wrestlers from around the world may want in on it, looking to find a new home. As of now, two WWE main roster superstars are said to be “all in,” but only time will tell if there are more yet to come.