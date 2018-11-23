Big Match Announced For ROH ‘Final Battle’ PPV Event

The winner will get the next shot at the ROH World Championship.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the full card for Ring of Honor Wrestling’s upcoming Final Battle event, and today we’ve learned of a new match. Former ROH Champion Christopher Daniels will go head to head with “The Villain” Marty Scurll. The report of the new match on December 14, 2018, comes from SE Scoops.

The stakes for the newly-announced match are high, as the winner will be next in line for a Ring of Honor World Championship match. While ROH did reveal the stakes for the match, it didn’t say exactly when the winner would get a championship opportunity.

Recently, Inquisitr reported that Jay Lethal and Cody would meet in what will be Cody’s final ROH match for the title. Should Cody win, we’re not sure exactly how Daniels or Scurll would face him if he’s no longer wrestling for the company. Of course, Cody leaving could just be a storyline, and he very well could end up winning the championship and sticking around to defend the title. Only time will tell, and there haven’t been any reports confirming one way or the other.

We expect more matches to be announced (including what the fan-favorite Young Bucks will be up to) in the near future, as the event is less than a month away. Last year, Final Battle featured a total of 10 matches, so if ROH sticks to that formula, we should get another three matches added to the card before things are rounded out.

Below is the card that’s available for Final Battle so far:

ROH World Champion Jay Lethal vs. Cody – Main Event

ROH World TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Adam Page

ROH Women Of Honor World Champion Sumie Sakai vs. Madison Rayne vs. Karen Q vs. TBA

Christopher Daniels vs. Marty Scurll – Winner gets ROH World Championship opportunity

Matt Taven vs. Dalton Castle

Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Bully Ray vs. Flip Gordon – I Quit Match

The newly-announced match might give us a glimpse into what Scurll plans to do in the future. As reported by Inquisitr, he isn’t particularly interested in a WWE run right now.

“I’m always going to work best, I think, doing things on my own. In terms of WWE, great company, I’m not sure if that’s ever something that I would really want to do,” Scurll said in a recent interview.

If Scurll wins this match and gets a future title opportunity, then it would seem unlikely that he’s going to leave to go to WWE any time soon.