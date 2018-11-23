Watch CD Leganés vs. Deportovo Alavés Live Stream: Start Time, Preview As La Liga Action Returns On Friday

In a wild La Liga season, Deportivo Alavés can take a turn at the top of the table with a win over CD Leganés on Friday.

Just 12 days after Barcelona suffered a stunning 4-3 defeat to Real Betis, as Sky Sports reported, in a match that seemed emblematic of the unpredictable 2018/2019 La Liga season so far, Deportivo Alavés — a team that has never finished higher than sixth in Spain’s top flight — can take a turn at the top of the table with a win over CD Leganés in a match that will live stream on Friday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the CD Leganés vs. Deportivo Alavés showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Friday, November 23, at the 12,450-seat Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Leganés, a city in suburban Madrid, Spain.

Even with the full three points, which would jump Alavés to 26, two on top of current leaders Barca, per Sky, “Los Babazorros'” stay at the pinnacle of Spain is likely to be short-lived. Both second-place Sevilla and third-place Atletico Madrid are also at 23 points. The Atleti line up against Barcelona on Saturday, in what will be the featured match of La Liga Round 13. The winner of that match will go to the top — at least for the moment.

In only their third season in La Liga, CD Leganés have narrowly avoided relegation in each of the last two seasons, with two straight 17th-place finishes. They currently sit atop the relegation zone, and badly need the three points on Friday to steer clear. That is likely why Alavés Coach Abelardo has warned his team not to take Friday’s matchup as an easy win.

“Leganes deserve more points than they have achieved,” the coach said on Thursday, quoted by La Liga News. “They are very strong at home and very physical.”

CD Leganés will look to Uruguay striker Diego Rolan for goals to get past Alavés on Friday. Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

