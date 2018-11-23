Daniel Radcliffe Has No Plans To See ‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’

Daniel Radcliffe stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday and told the titular host that he likely would not be seeing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway despite having played the role of Harry Potter himself.

“I’ve been asked this a lot, and I feel like I always give a really boring, terrible answer. I’m probably not going to see it. I don’t have plans to. Not because I think it would throw me into some existential crisis of like, ‘Oh, is that what happened?’ But more so I just feel like it would not be a relaxing evening in the theater,” Radcliffe told Meyers, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“I feel like I would be being watched for my reaction. And maybe that is complete conceited and egotistical and people wouldn’t care. But I do feel like if I was just surrounded by Harry Potter fans, it would be a little odd,” he went on to tell Meyers.

The Broadway show, based on the original story of the same name by J.K. Rowling, debuted in 2016 to sold-out crowds in London and is now on stages worldwide, including a run on Broadway at the Lyric Theater in April of this year.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the fantasy saga and was written in a joint effort by not only Rowling but by playwright Jack Thorne and theater director John Tiffany. The story takes place 19 years after the epic ending battle at Hogwarts and centers around the children of Harry and Ginny, as well as Ron and Hermione, who all coupled off at the end of the series.

Radcliffe, 29, has enjoyed success in a post-Potter world. He’s been on Broadway himself, starring in the 2008 Equus(famously stripping down for the part), stepping away from being known as the boy wizard in the much more adult role. Radcliffe also starred in the 2011 revival of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

The Harry Potter alum has also found further success on the big screen as well. He starred in The Woman in Black, Horns, and Now You See Me: 2. Radcliffe also hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live and lent his voice to several episodes of the Simpsons.

Meyers asked Radcliffe if he would ever consider seeing the play in disguise to ward off any glaring Potter fans.

“The thing about a disguise is if it stops working, then you’re just a dude who wore a disguise,” he told the late-night host.