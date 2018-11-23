Black Friday Apps That Can Make The Most Of Your Holiday Shopping

It’s that time of the year again when millions of people will rush to their favorite shopping outlets to hunt for the best deals available on Black Friday. However, with so many people eager to get the best out of their shopping trips, it’s not always possible to shop in peace and look into the details of items that one would like to purchase.

There are many people out there who are not up for grabbing items impulsively off a sale, yet they want to make the most of the awesome Black Friday deals like everyone else. For all such shoppers, NBC News recently published a list of apps that could save people time and energy while giving them the best bargains, coupons, and even cash back on purchases. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the five apps that can give users a great online shopping experience on Black Friday and beyond.

Flipp

With this awesome app, you wouldn’t even need to go to shopping malls located far away from your home as Flipp will provide a list of deals in your area. After downloading the app, all you have to do is to enter your zip code and voila! You will soon be browsing ads for nearby stores. This app will also allow you to search for your desired items by category. Once you find something interesting, clip the deals and coupons to create a shopping list and enjoy a well-organized shopping spree on Black Friday.

Brad’s Deals

Brad Deals will help shoppers find some tempting bargains on a wide variety of items. The app will not only curate the “best deals of the day” for the user but will also allow shoppers to compare prices while letting them know if there are any in-store coupons available. This app is also free to use and doesn’t sell anything which earns it some extra points. Definitely worth a try.

Here are the 30 best #BlackFriday deals of 2018 and where to get them for the lowest price! ???? https://t.co/LVafoSCplR pic.twitter.com/fDaaebBOeB — Brad's Deals (@bradsdeals) November 22, 2018

Ebates

This app will allow users to avail cash back for purchases made through 2,500 retailers. This is how it works: stores pay Ebates a commission every time an app user goes shopping at the stores’ websites. The commission earned by Ebates is then split between the company and the shopper in the form of cash back. It’s free to download and only requires an email and a password. A great app to shop for Black Friday deals while getting cash back on your purchases. Per the NBC News article, the company says that it has given shoppers back $1 billion since 1999.

Swagbucks

This app allows you to earn points every time you purchase something online from the available list of more than 1,500 retailers, including Target, Amazon, and Walmart. This app is similar to Ebates in terms of passing along part of its commission referral to shoppers using the app. Once you use Swagbucks and buy some great Black Friday deals, you will earn points that can be redeemed for gift cards or cash back via PayPal. Swagbucks points, however, vary by store. The app also allows users to earn points by watching videos, filling out surveys, and playing games.

Are you shopping this #BlackFriday? If so, you won't want to miss out on #Nike Bonus Days from MyGiftCardsPlus! Get 20% Cash Back on all Nike #GiftCards for a limited time! This offer won't last long!https://t.co/Cvu86sY9eP pic.twitter.com/Dh3l83AXQX — Swagbucks (@Swagbucks) November 23, 2018

Shopular

Owned by Ebates, this savings app is popular for its geotargeting technology that allows users to shop for deals within their vicinity. Shopular will ask users which stores they like and then creates a tailored home screen full of coupons and deals. Akin to Ebates, shoppers can also avail the option of getting cash back by shopping through the app at various retailers.