Kourtney Kardashian Speaks Out About Pregnancy Rumors Sparked By Thanksgiving Video

A video taken by model Kendall Jenner of her family’s Thanksgiving feast caused social media platforms to buzz with rumors that Kourtney Kardashian was pregnant, reported E! News. The video included a shot of Kourtney holding her stomach, prompting followers to ask the question, “Is Kourtney expecting her fourth child?”

The reality television star, who already has three children — Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, answered her fans questions about a possible pregnancy with a different question.

“No, but how good does my arm look in the last photo?”

Her cheeky reply referred to another part of the video, one in which she is serving herself food.

Kourtney spent Thanksgiving with Scott, their three kids, and other members of the Kardashian slash Jenner family. She took to Instagram on the holiday to express her gratitude for her family, and to post a photo of herself, Scott, and their children from a recent trip to Bali.

The photo featured Kourtney and the kids dressed in pajamas, while Scott was the only one wearing regular clothes. He was dressed in a black long-sleeved shirt, brown shorts, and white sneakers. He stood with his body turned sideways to the camera, and his hands were stuffed in his pockets.

The kids were dressed in identical matching pajamas, while Kourtney sported a camouflage-themed long-sleeved pajama set. She stood next to Mason with her hands behind her back, as her two youngest children — Reign and Penelope — goofed around on her other side.

In the caption, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote a touching message about how grateful she felt to wake up in the same house as her children, sisters, brothers, mom, grandma, nieces, nephews, and her children’s father, Scott. The only family member missing was Khloe, who spent the holiday in Cleveland with NBA star Tristan Thompson — and their 7-month-old daughter, True.

Kourtney’s 69.8 million followers loved the quirky family photo, commenting on how beautiful her family was — and how much they loved seeing her unite with Scott for the holiday.

One follower wrote, “omg omg omg omg I love this!” while another commented, “I love the way you & Scott can still spend quality family time together to make memories that will last a lifetime for your kids.”

Scott is currently dating model Sofia Richie, 20, while Kourtney is rumored to be dating 20-year-old Luka Sabbat after splitting with her ex, Younes Bendjima, according to Cosmopolitan.