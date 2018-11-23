Chris Watts Googled Metallica Lyrics After Killing His Pregnant Wife & Daughters

Chris Watts made a bizarre decision during the hours after he killed his pregnant wife and three daughters. People Magazine reports that he googled the lyrics to a Metallica song that could point to his state of mind at the time. The song is called “Battery” and it contains lyrics like, “Smashing through the boundaries, lunacy has found me.”

According to People, this macabre detail in the gruesome murder case has been revealed in documents released by the authorities. The documents state that he did the search at around 10 a.m. By that time, one of his wife’s friends had already become concerned about her absence at a doctor’s appointment that morning. The friend would later call the police and they arrested Watts.

As another article from People reports, the investigative documents also show that his wife Shan’ann Watts was concerned about her husband’s behavior days before her death.

“He has changed. I don’t know who he is,” she wrote of Chris in a text message to a friend on August 7. They also show how shocked she was by the dramatic change in her husband’s attitude.

“He hasn’t touched me all week, kissed me, talked to me except for when I’m trying to figure out what is wrong,” she added in another text to her friend. “We’ve never had a problem in our relationship like this. No joke. NEVER. THIS IS TOTAL LEFT FIELD.”

Additional texts also reveal that Chris Watts refused to go to marital counseling with his now deceased wife. She also said he told her that a new baby would fix the issues in their relationship. Shan’ann Watts was almost four months pregnant when she was murdered.

Prosecutors in the case argue that Chris Watts was having an extramarital affair before he killed his family and may have been looking for a new life. His mistress was a former co-worker named Nicole Kessinger who had previously thought that he was going through a divorce at the time. That was one of the many lies that Watts told her.

“He’s a liar,” Nichol Kessinger, 30, told the Denver Post. “He lied about everything.”

She also disclosed that she found out Watts was not going through a divorce when news of the family’s disappearance went public.

“I don’t think there is a logical explanation for what he did,” she added. “It’s a senseless act, and it’s horrific.”

While some have tried to cite their relationship as a motive for the murders, Kessinger said that she “barely” knew Watts and that they had never spoken about having a future together.