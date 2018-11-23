Selma Blair Offers Thanks & Reflection On ‘New Normal’ Months After MS Diagnosis

'What do we do when the news is old but dramatically altering our lives every day?'

Selma Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis on August 16, and only three months in, she’s already adjusting to a new normal. In a heart-wrenching Instagram post, the actress talked about how dramatically her life has changed since the moment of her diagnosis, and how she spent her Thanksgiving.

Inquisitr reported that Blair used her social media platforms to break the news of her MS diagnosis, and she continues to speak about the illness and how it affects her daily life. But on Thanksgiving, the 46-year-old actress spoke and allowed the world to see her as a vulnerable human being with issues. As she put it, “We all have something. Now how do we handle it?”

The photo of Blair shows her with her hands folded, as if in prayer, and staring pensively forward. She was wearing a white hoodie with a prominent black heart on the left side of the jacket. She wore three simple gold “warrior” rings, and her fingernails were painted white. She wore her loose hair over her one shoulder. Selma stared intently forward as she reflected on the past year.

The actress shared that she spent her Thanksgiving by staying at home, but added that it was the right place for her to be. She thanked some people who have made a difference in her life and said that she wished that there were more people like them. She shared that she cried, and revealed that she has been grieving.

Blair related how she realized that she had been taken things for granted. She has a son, Arthur Saint Bleick, 7, and she used to do cartwheels to amuse him. He didn’t remember her doing them anymore, so on a whim, she decided to do one again. But it all went wrong.

“I was the most gymnastic mom I knew. A cartwheel was just as easy as taking a breath.”

But the Another Life actress’s body wouldn’t comply with something that was once so easy for her. She tried to laugh, and her son did too, but a new idea leaped into her head. She realized that this could be her new normal. And that is a lot to deal with over a holiday period dedicated to gratefulness.

She thanked her 741,000 fans for propping her up and asked the question, “What do we do when the news is old but dramatically altering our lives every day?” Her followers immediately responded with new over 24,000 likes and messages of reassurances. Many related their own stories of their own chronic health illnesses and how they too are coping on a day-to-day basis. Two fans shared their own experiences.

“So beautifully written. I was that kid whose mom had a new diagnosis of MS. And I absorbed the lessons that her strength imparted as she fought with everything she had. Sending love to you and your family.” “The new normal changes every minute… my MS lesson, go with it, stop when needed, change plans without guilt, nap often, those closest will eventually understand, some never will, it is all ok.”

The stark reality is that the disease hasn’t allowed her the luxury to take things for granted. Selma Blair’s yesterday isn’t the same as today, and her body has confirmed that.