Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Bikini Body On Instagram As She Jokes About Not Having Kids

Kendall Jenner sets herself apart from the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings in one main department: She is the only one who doesn’t have children.

The supermodel pointed that out on Friday when she took to her Instagram to post a photo of herself rocking a skimpy electric blue bikini as she joked that she’ll have to continue to post snaps of herself since she has no babies to post.

“All my siblings have their babies to post and s*** and i’m just like…” the 23-year-old wrote in the caption underneath the photo.

In the snap, Kendall is sitting on a large beach towel on the grass while rocking an oversized straw hat, which partially covers her face. The only part of her face visible from under the hat is her lips, which are slightly puckered for the photo. Kendall is sitting with her legs partially stretched in front of her as she supports her upper body on her arms, in a pose that showcases her long, slim physique.

The post, which she shared with her 98.9 million Instagram followers, quickly racked up more than 1.1 million likes and more than 11,000 comments in 30 under minutes at the time of this writing. In the comment section, fans engaged with her caption, joking along with her.

“Kids are expensive bruh,” one Instagram user wrote, while another one added, “Love how you actually act like a 23 year old girl.”

As Metro pointed put, Kendall is spending Thanksgiving break with her family. On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to the popular social media platform to share snippets of her Thanksgiving day with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Among those is a video that showed the whole family, except for Khloe who spent the holiday with Tristan Thompson in Cleveland, as E! Online reported, all gathered around a fire pit with their children.

Kim could be seen cradling her youngest daughter Chicago, while Kanye West over their son Saint. The youngest Jenner, Kylie, also features in the clip alongside her boyfriend Travis Scott, who huddled together close to Kim with their daughter Stormi rested on her mother’s hip.

On Thursday, Kylie celebrated Thanksgiving on her Instagram by sharing a photo of herself with Stormi, as did Kourtney, who posted a photo of herself and her three kids, along with her ex-boyfriend and father of her children, and Khloe, who posted a photo of her daughter True, thanking the infant for having picked her for a mother.