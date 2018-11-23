Meghan Markle Was Beloved By Co-Workers On ‘Deal Or No Deal,’ Says Fellow Suitcase Girl Chrissy Teigen

'Everyone asks me what she was like and I say, ‘Sorry, no dirt.’ She’s gorgeous.'

Meghan Markle was an absolute treasure on the set of Deal Or No Deal, says former “Suitcase Girl” Chrissy Teigen, saying the now-duchess was always the same warm and approachable woman that she’s always been.

It’s not something Meghan likes to talk about, but before she hit it big as an actress, most famously as Rachel Zane on the USA Network’s Suits, she did like so many young actresses did and slugged it out in the trenches, taking bit jobs here and there whenever she could get them. One of those bit jobs was as a “Suitcase Girl” on NBC’s Howie Mandel-hosted game show Deal Or No Deal.

For those not familiar with the show, which aired on NBC for a few years in the mid-to-late aughts, the concept involved choosing from suitcases numbered 1 through 25, each held by an attractive young woman (“Suitcase Girls,” as they were not-so-politically-correctly called). Two of those “Suitcase Girls” were the now Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle (34 episodes between 2006 and 2007), and now-famous swimsuit model (and wife of John Legend) Chrissy Teigen (eight episodes between 2007 and 2008).

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Chrissy says that when people learn she shared the same stage as Meghan Markle before either of them got big, they want the scoop on the duchess. But she (Chrissy) has absolutely nothing bad to say about her.

“I was on Deal Or No Deal with her and she was lovely. Now everyone asks me what she was like and I say, ‘Sorry, no dirt. She’s gorgeous.'”

What Did Chrissy Teigen Think About Meghan Markle On ‘Deal Or No Deal’?? https://t.co/oPHF6QoVfS pic.twitter.com/15vNh2GDSY — (@BernieElla3) November 19, 2018

Deal Or No Deal wasn’t the only, shall we say, “entry-level” acting job that brought Meghan and Chrissy to the same set. Back in 2014, according to Marie Claire, the two were in a reunion of sorts, when they both showed up for DirecTV’s Beach Bowl Game.

#TBT to when royal-to-be Meghan Markle joined us at our 2014 @DIRECTV Beach Bowl in New York City! Are you excited for the royal wedding? pic.twitter.com/ffmxj7xJMk — AUDIENCE (@AudienceNetwork) December 7, 2017

Though their days of appearing together on TV are long behind them, Chrissy says that she still feels a great admiration for the Duchess of Sussex. In particular, Chrissy, who has herself also written a cookbook, is impressed with the book that Meghan wrote, compiled from recipes from women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

“I love the freshness she brings, and her cookbook, Together, is my only pre-order of the year. It’s beautifully done and you can tell how important it is to her. You see how she interacts with people and gets down to eye level with kids.”

Both Meghan’s cookbook Together and Chrissy’s cookbook Cravings: Hungry For More are available on Amazon and through other book retailers.