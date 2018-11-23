Tammy Hembrow Takes Top Off And Puts Busty Chest On Display To Announce Black Friday Sale

Instagram model Tammy Hembrow is ready for Black Friday as she takes to Instagram to post her most recent mirror selfie featuring her topless wearing just a bra.

In the snap, the fitness buff is sitting on her bed dressed in just a bra and panties with a sheer pink robe almost completely falling off her body. The gray bra and underwear set, made by underwear brand Lounge, is from their “Triangle” line and designed for gorgeous fit and endless comfort, according to their website.

The sexy bra pushes up Tammy’s busty chest while her followers are treated to a teasing glimpse of her voluptuous backside in the thong underwear. She has her long blonde hair tumbling over one shoulder and finishes the look with black mascara and matte lips.

The model’s caption includes a shout-out to her followers to take advantage of the underwear brand’s Black Friday sale running until November 26. Her 8.9 million followers left hundreds of messages complimenting her on her sculpted figure and calling her “stunning” and “inspirational.”

One follower even told her that she was “beyond beautiful.” Another Instagram user wrote, “You are so beautiful! I want to look like you haha.”

Tammy has served as an inspiration for her millions of followers since her own fitness journey began in 2013. Since then, her followers have accompanied her as she sculpts her body and builds muscle. She is most known for her biggest transformation – her backside. The once flat booty is now perfectly round and muscled.

Earlier this summer, the fitness guru spoke to Cosmopolitan about her physical transformation and how she achieved her Instagram-famous body.

“I think people see my photos and think it may have happened overnight. It was not a quick process.”

She went on to reveal that she works out with weights four days a week and focuses on her lower body for at least three of those sessions.

“I work really hard at the gym. I’m usually covered in sweat—like, dripping!”

The gym rat also spoke about how important diet is for muscle building.

“Eating is a massive part to the puzzle piece. You need to be eating the right amount of calories for anything to grow.”

Tammy has been accused many times of undergoing plastic surgery, specifically with butt implants. She spoke to the magazine about how the accusations make her feel.