Phil Mickelson And Tiger Woods Battle It Out On The Green, Millions Riding On ‘The Match’

'The Match' is set to air Friday afternoon.

Long-time rivals Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson square off this afternoon, in a much-anticipated golf tournament that has come to be known as “The Match,” according to PGA.com. The two golf greats are competing in a special showdown of talent via a pay-per-view broadcast Friday afternoon at 12 p.m. PST. The game will take place at Shadow Creek Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Though there are no awards, titles, or trophies for this golf tournament — there is $9 million on the line. “The Match” is a winner-takes-all game being held on what was once a private golf course. Shadow Creek is now a public course, one that has been rated as one of the top five greatest public courses in the U.S. by Golf Digest.

Mickelson and Woods are no strangers to competing with one another. Though Woods leads Mickelson in common events and boasts 37 more PGA Tour wins, according to Golfweek, Mickelson has held his own. Both golf greats are tied in common events played in 2018.

Mickelson is hoping to even the score.

“He [Woods] would always come along and break every single record,” Mickelson told CNBC. “It’s my chance after losing so many majors to you and tournaments to get a little something back.”

Harry How / Getty Images for The Match

“The Match” will be more than just a golf competition. The goal is to provide entertainment as well. Each golfer and caddie will be hooked up to microphones for the duration of the game, according to CNBC. Betting is encouraged, as attempts are being made to draw in a younger audience. Woods and Mickelson have engaged in a side-bet of $200,000, according to Fox News. Mickelson bet $100,000 that he would birdie the first hole. Woods called him out on it, betting his own $100,000.

“This is very different than anything golf has ever done in the past,” Woods said, as reported by CNBC. “We’re able to showcase our sport in such a different light and all the different technologies we’re going to be bringing to this event, and to do it differently than any other golfing event has ever been done.”

For those who want to watch “The Match,” the price is $19.99 on pay-per-view. The public is not allowed to watch from the fairways and the greens. The option for live betting will be displayed across the screen during the tournament. “The Match” is being aired on DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse, as well as some other outlets.

Events begin at 12 p.m. PST — and tee time begins an hour later.