Justin Bieber Shoves Hailey Baldwin’s Face Into Cake During Birthday Celebration

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin shared their first Thanksgiving as a newlywed couple by celebrating the model’s 22nd birthday with friends and family. But the singer decided to amp things up a bit by shoving his new wife’s face into the middle of her birthday cake. According to People, after wishing her a happy birthday, the singer shoves the cake into the laughing Baldwin’s face.

The model turned 22 on November 22, and it’s been an eventful year for the pair. Baldwin and Bieber were married in a secret ceremony in September after a short two-month engagement which began on July 7. Bieber proposed while the couple was vacationing in the Bahamas.

The couple confirmed their marriage after Baldwin changed her last name to Bieber on social media, and Bieber referred to the model as his wife on Instagram.

“My wife is awesome,” he said in the post’s caption.

Baldwin has defended the whirlwind relationship, saying she had no reason to wait because she was sure that Bieber was the one for her.

“I see no reason to wait. When you know it’s right, it’s right,” she said in an interview.

Bieber’s mom Pattie Mallette shared a video of the birthday event on Instagram. Bieber approaches Baldwin with a huge white sheet cake covered in fresh strawberries, unlit candles and plenty of white frosting as she grins and laughs. You can’t hear what the couple is saying to each other in the video because the sound has been replaced with Lauv’s “I Like Me Better,” but the pair exchange a few words and some laughter before the 24-year-old Bieber shoves the cake in Baldwin’s face.

After, the pair shared a sweet, frosting-laden smooch.

The festivities continued and it seems as if Baldwin wasn’t mad about the “Sorry” singer’s prank. Bieber returned to the now clean-faced model with a second cake, this one smaller and featuring 22 lit candles. The family sang “Happy Birthday” to Baldwin before she blows out the candles and goes in for a hug.

“First married birthday,” one of the singers yells in the background of the video.

Bieber then turned to the assembled party and says that Baldwin is the love of his life and is “absolutely amazing.”

The pair seems to be very happy in their new marriage, and it seems like Bieber’s family is happy for the couple as well. Earlier in the day, Pattie Mallette had posted a happy birthday well-wish to Baldwin on Twitter.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybaldwin!! I LOVE YOU!! I’m SO #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter!!!” she wrote.