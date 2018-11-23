Pregnant Jessica Simpson Glows While Prepping Friendsgiving Feast

Jessica Simpson took to Instagram over the weekend to share some videos of her Friendsgiving feast she hosted to benefit non-profit No Kid Hungry. Simpson teamed up with Giant and hostessing guru Martha Steward for the event.

“I was raised in a family of service. I am blessed in my life to be able to give back in many ways, and I love teaching my kids that having a giving spirit is the most rewarding way to celebrate,” Simpson told People Magazine in an exclusive.

Stewart and Simpson joked in one of the three videos that Simpson posted to her Instagram. Stewart offered some safety tips while making a pumpkin pie topped with a meringue, using a blow torch to flambé the top of the pie.

“Be careful, don’t burn it,” Stewart cautioned in the video, while standing a safe distance from the blowtorch — and Simpson — while yielding a fire extinguisher.

Simpson also joined Stewart in making a green bean casserole, a classic Thanksgiving side dish. Stewart topped the casserole off with fresh onion rings, while Simpson mused that her families tradition is to use Cheez Wiz on theirs.

In a final video posted about the event, Simpson is joined by girlfriends around a lavishly decorated table. Simpson shows off her growing baby bump in a flowing, colorful dress with bell sleeves. The former reality star had her long blond hair in loose curls that fell around her shoulders, and was all smiles while she put the final touches on her table and casserole.

Jessica McCarthy / Getty Images

In the video, she gasps as she realizes she forgot her signature side dish, and she is joined by the Giant mascot, bringing her the dish, inviting claps and cheers from her girlfriends.

Simpson is pregnant with her third child with husband, former NFL tight end Eric Johnson. The baby girl, due in the Spring, will join siblings Maxwell, 6 and Ace, 5.

“I have learned that it is almost impossible to teach your kids anything you don’t live yourself. We are constantly grateful for the blessings we have been given. Recently when we were evacuated from our home due to the fires in California, we came home and Maxwell and Ace both ran to put on their favorite costume and then hugged each and every stuffed animal they have one by one, every time saying ‘we are so lucky’,” Simpson told People.

According to the No Kid Hungry website, the company assists communities to provide school breakfast, summer meals, and food skills education to those who may need the help.