Aussie Model Natalie Roser Rocks Skimpy White Bra & Panties, Dons Cowboy Hat And Shoots Sultry Look At Camera

Australian model Natalie Roser has certainly been making waves recently on Instagram, sharing some provocative photos to the popular social media outlet that have set her admirers abuzz. Recently, however, the blonde beauty decided to share something a little more playful — and revealing — than usual.

In an image which was shared mere hours ago, Natalie can be seen posing in front of a basic white closet, a banal background that served its purpose in allowing the model to be the center of attention. Wearing nothing but a barely-there white bra and panty set that left little to the imagination, an admiring audience is meant to appreciate Natalie’s svelte figure and flawless complexion. Roser has struck a pose with one leg in front of the other, drawing the eye to her hips and thighs, and has raised both arms to play with her hair — and her completely ironic choice of hat.

A tan-colored cowboy hat rests upon the crown of her head, containing her platinum blonde tresses, causing them to spill about her neck and shoulders in fine waves. A simple charm pendant rests on her chest, accompanied by a delicate chain. The model from Down Under shoots a smoldering look at the camera, her steely gaze locked on the audience — looking out from under light mascara and perfectly sculpted eyebrows. A simple pink lipstick complements Natalie’s parted lips.

And as it would appear, her fans and followers on Instagram were quite taken by the sexy snapshot, offering up over 12,000 likes and 160-plus comments to the Australian model’s latest share. User jongmin127 complimented Natalie on her look, writing “What a beautiful beautiful beautiful lady,” while an account by the handle of damon_tx got a little cheeky with their comment, writing “Save a horse, ride a Cowgirl.”

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, Natalie recently moved to Los Angeles to be with her boyfriend, soap opera actor Harley Bonner — son of Carla Bonner, who herself was also a soap opera star. Both Bonner family members are known for their work on the Australian daytime soap vehicle Neighbours. This tidbit seems to be substantiated by the shout-out that Natalie gives in the caption to her photographer, Matt Comer, who also resides in L.A.

Natalie Roser recently walked at the Paraiso Fashion Fair in Miami Beach, Florida, this past July. Sporting a variety of skimpy outfits while walking down the thrust, she displayed an effortless and collected sense of confidence that shows her commitment to the craft.