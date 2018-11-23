Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Insanely Flat Tummy 6 Months After Giving Birth

Reality television star Khloe Kardashian is back to her pre-baby body just six months after giving birth to daughter True. She took to Instagram to post two side-by-side sexy photos of herself — flaunting her flat, sculpted stomach as part of a partnership with Flat Tummy Co., a company that creates products specifically for women to help them lose weight and to feel good about themselves.

In the photos, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is dressed in a tight purple sports bra that pushes up her cleavage, as well as matching purple yoga pants. In the first photo, she is holding up a bottle full of a Flat Tummy Co. shake as she takes the mirror selfie with her other hand. As she faces the mirror with her body turned to the side, followers get the perfect view of her flat belly, curvy hips, and backside. She has her long wavy blonde hair worn down around her face, and she pouts at the camera with pink lips.

The second image features Khloe pulling down the top of her leggings to reveal more of her sculpted belly. In the foreground of the photo, viewers can see the container for the Flat Tummy Co. shake.

Khloe captioned the photo explaining that the weight loss company helped her trim her abdomen and keep her weight from fluctuating. She adds that stress can affect her body in many ways — including directly impacting her weight — and continues on to describe the benefits she experienced after drinking the shakes. The caption ends with a call for followers to check out the company’s Black Friday sale.

The Good American founder’s 82.7 million followers were impressed with her weight loss and trim tummy. They left comments telling her how “amazing” and “hot” she looked.

One follower wrote, “Love u koko. Best of the best. Sweetest kardashian,” while another commented, “You’re seriously goals for everything.”

Despite a rocky relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson, the television personality still opted to spend Thanksgiving with him and their 7-month-old daughter. They enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast in Cleveland, which Khloe documented in various photos and videos on her Instagram Story.

A source told People that it was important to Khloe that True spend Thanksgiving with both of her parents.