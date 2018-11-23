Kylie Jenner Rocks Tiny White Towel And Revealing Caged Dress In Teasers For Her 2019 Calendar

The 2019 Kylie Calendar drops on Black Friday at 9 a.m. PST.

Social media queen — and member of the Kardashian slash Jenner family — Kylie Jenner has never been afraid to flaunt her voluptuous body all over the internet, from Snapchat to Instagram. Now, fans of the famous reality TV star have an extra platform to take in Kylie’s beauty — a sexy Kylie Calendar. The calendar drops on the official Kylie Jenner Shop today at 9 a.m. PST.

In anticipation for the calendar, which doubles as a collection of 12 new smoldering photos of the youngest member of the famous reality TV family, the official Kylie Shop Instagram page has been teasing it’s 1.5 million followers — and most likely some fraction of the 119 million that follow Kylie’s personal Instagram — with a few incredible photos of the beauty mogul.

In one sexy black and white snap, Kylie stuns in a revealing black caged sweater dress. The ensemble features a full length front zipper and a long sleeved crop top. The crop top transforms into a caged bottom half that still hugs all of her signature curves — despite its lack of material. She reveals a pair of black high-waisted panties through the sheerness of the dress, flaunting her incredibly toned post-baby body. She gives the camera a sultry look as she runs both of her hands through her shoulder-length blonde hair.

Shortly following the barely-there look came another snap of the Kylie Cosmetics creator, this time posed in a stunning skin-tight nude ensemble that hugged her famous body in all the right ways. Kylie dons a beige balloon sleeved crop top paired with high-waisted ruched pants. Both items again showed off her flat stomach and enviable tiny waist. She paired the ensemble with a set of nude floral pumps, and wore a bold burgundy lip — the wardrobe’s only pop of color. Her hair is styled in a curly up-do as she stares off into the distance while opening the suicide doors of her orange Lamborghini.

Those perusing the Kylie Shop’s Instagram page during the Thanksgiving holiday were also treated to a sexy Polaroid snap of the entrepreneur in a tiny white towel, the straps of what is either an orange bikini or sports bra peeking through. The look offers up an ample bit of cleavage. Her hair is also wrapped up in a towel, giving the illusion that she just emerged from whatever body of water is in the background behind her. She pairs the steamy getup with a set of gold hoop earrings and a thick jeweled choker. Both gleam as she gets caught by the camera, giving a sensual look.

The 2019 Kylie Calendar drops in less than an hour as of the writing of this article, and will feature 12 new photos of Kylie — as well as a poster.